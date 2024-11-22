Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, tragically died from a gun misfire on his birthday. His father called for awareness regarding gun licenses for students studying abroad.

A tragic incident occurred on November 13, when Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, died after a hunting gun accidentally misfired on his birthday. Aryan, who was pursuing a Master's degree at Georgia State University, had obtained a hunting gun licence in the United States. Reports indicate that the gun discharged while he was using it, causing fatal injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to India Today, the body of 23-year-old Telangana student Aryan Reddy will reach India tonight, 22 November.

Hyderabad Student's Father Makes Heartfelt Appeal Aryan Reddy’s father, Sudarshan Reddy, expressed deep sorrow over his son’s untimely death. He urged parents to be cautious when it comes to their children acquiring gun licences while studying abroad, particularly in countries like the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We were unaware that students could obtain hunting gun licences there. No parent should ever face such a tragedy," he said, highlighting the unforeseen risks involved.

India Becomes Top Country for US Student Visas For more than a decade, Chinese students have flocked to the United States, drawn by the prestige of an overseas education and the glamor of the American Dream. Education consultancies flourished across China, with parents paying big bucks for tutors and classes that promised to send their children abroad.

But that’s changing now – and recent statistics suggest the allure may be wearing off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last academic year, students from India became the largest group of international students in American higher education – knocking China off the top seat for the first time since 2009, according to figures released Monday by the US State Department and the nonprofit Institute of International Education.