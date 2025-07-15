US ice cream makers vow to remove artificial dyes from products by 2028 amid health concerns

Around 90% of U.S. ice cream producers have pledged to remove artificial dyes from their products within the next three years, according to U.S. health officials.

The move is part of a broader voluntary effort encouraged by the Trump administration to eliminate synthetic colours from the American food supply due to potential health concerns.

Major US ice cream makers to drop artificial dyes soon Announced on Monday, July 15, the commitment involves approximately 40 companies in the ice cream and frozen dessert industry, although specific brands were not disclosed.

Seven petroleum-based dyes — Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 — will be phased out by 2028, said Michael Dykes, president of the International Dairy Foods Association. Turkey Hill Dairy CEO Andy Jacobs was among those publicly supporting the initiative.

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary called the shift “a Renaissance moment for health in America,” and said new natural alternatives, such as Gardenia (genipin) blue, have already received FDA approval. This plant-based dye can now be used in sports drinks, confectionery, and other products.

The FDA previously banned Red 3 earlier this year due to cancer risks observed in animal studies. While companies have until 2027 to stop using the dye, Makary issued a letter on Monday encouraging faster action.

Despite widespread praise, some health experts caution that removing dyes alone will not make ice cream a healthy food. “It still is a food that should be consumed in moderation,” said Deanna Hoelscher, a nutrition expert at the University of Texas, noting that added sugars and saturated fats remain key contributors to chronic disease.

Makary also hinted that forthcoming federal dietary guidelines may reevaluate long-held views on saturated fat and heart disease, calling the current position “a 70-year demonisation of natural saturated fat.”

Consumer Advocates Voice Their Concerns Consumer advocates, while supportive of the direction, questioned whether voluntary compliance would be enough. “Talk is cheap,” said Thomas Galligan of the Center for Science in the Public Interest. “It remains to be seen if they will actually follow through.”