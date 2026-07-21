US imposes additional 50% tariffs on select Canadian imports, accuses Ottawa of trade discrimination

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) imposed an additional 50 per cent tariffs on certain goods from Canada, referring to this additional levy as a response to Ottawa's "discriminatory treatment" of American products.

The additional tariffs have been imposed on motor vehicles, dairy and alcoholic beverages, and are set to come into effect 30 days after Trump's signing the proclamations for the same.

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The White House released a Fact Sheet on Monday wherein it shared these details regarding the new tariffs on Canada.

"President Trump is taking action to hold Canada accountable for its continued discrimination against and unreasonable and unequal treatment of U.S. commerce that has burdened and disadvantaged hardworking Americans," the Fact Sheet said.

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Tariffs to provide level playing field for crucial American exports: Fact Sheet The Fact Sheet revealed that three proclamations were signed by Trump on Monday pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which imposed the additional 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, and said that this was done to provide a level playing field to crucial American exports.

As per the statement, "Each Section 338 proclamation imposes a 50% tariff on a different set of Canadian imports, covering products ranging from wine to hockey sticks to cement. These Section 338 tariffs apply to all covered goods regardless of whether a good originates under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)."

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The Fact Sheet also mentions that Section 228 will not be applicable to potash, energy, and goods like critical minerals.

"These Section 338 tariffs will not apply to energy, potash, products subject to tariffs under Section 232, and certain other goods, such as fish or critical minerals," the Fact Sheet read.

White House slams Canada's alleged discriminatory treatment The sheet also mentions that Canada imposes tariffs and quotas on US car imports, which are not levied on such products from other countries.

It also claimed that these quotas are levied in such a way that they compel US automakers to invest in production in Canada rather than in the US.

It pointed to how Canada, over the past year and a half, was one of the only two countries which chose to retaliate against Trump's tariffs rather than negotiate a deal with the US, the other nation being China.

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A number of instances are cited by the Fact Sheet to note how Canadian imports of US goods like alcoholic beverages, cheese, and motor vehicles have seen a drastic fall.

The statement reveals that the motor vehicle sector witnessed a record drop of around 22 per cent or $5.6 billion when compared to the same period in 2024-25 and also from 2025 March to 2026 February the import of US alcoholic beverages into Canada saw a fall of 81 per cent or $582 million when compared to the same period in 2024-25.

"President Trump's tariffs have resulted in 18 deals opening new markets for U.S. exports and bringing reciprocity back to America's trade relations. Yet Canada has elected to discriminate against the United States rather than address Canadian trade barriers," the Fact Sheet said.

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