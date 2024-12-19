The United States government has announced additional sanctions on four entities contributing to Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile Program, according to an official statement on December 18.

The sanctions target “proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery” and come due to "threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the statement added.

The restrictions freeze any US property belonging to the sanctioned entities and also bars Americans from doing business with them.

The Sanctions “In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery,” it said.

“Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) — which is responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program — and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise — which have worked to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program — are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 Section 1(a)(ii) for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such items, by Pakistan,” the statement added.

It reiterated that the US will “continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern”.

Speaking to reporters, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the measures “target proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery”, as per a Reuters report.

Pakistan Hits Back: ‘Biased, Unfortunate…’ In its statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry called the US's actions “unfortunate and biased” adding that it would harm regional stability by “aiming to accentuate military asymmetries”, the Reuters report added. The mention of “military asymmetrics” is a likely reference to neighbouring nuclear power and rival India, it added.

According to a State Department factsheet, Islamabad-based NDC is looking to obtain components for Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program and missile-testing equipment. “(NDC) is responsible for the development of Pakistan's ballistic missiles,” and the Shaheen family of missiles, the sheet noted. The Shaheen series of missiles is nuclear-capable.