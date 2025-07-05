US Independence Day 2025: Divided celebrations mark historic July Fourth amid protests and record travel

Americans celebrated US Independence Day on July 4, 2025, marking 249 years since the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. Traditional festivities included parades like America's oldest in Bristol, Rhode Island (running since 1785), backyard barbecues, and fireworks displays in major cities like Washington D.C. and New York.

Philadelphia hosted its massive Wawa Welcome America festival featuring free concerts and museum days, culminating in a Jazmine Sullivan performance and fireworks over the Art Museum.

At naturalization ceremonies nationwide, including one at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, new citizens took oaths beneath American flags.

These celebrations honored America’s founding principles of liberty while reflecting John Adams' 1776 vision of “Pomp and Parade... Bonfires and Illuminations”.

Political tensions reshape local observances This year’s celebrations faced unprecedented political divisions. Over 260 "Free America" protests organized by Women’s March leaders occurred nationwide, criticizing Trump's policies on immigration and healthcare.

Simultaneously, several Latino-majority communities in Los Angeles canceled parades due to immigration raids. El Sereno organizer Genny Guerrero explained: “The fact that they’re taking anyone that is brown, regardless of citizenship, puts everyone in jeopardy”.