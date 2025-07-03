US Independence Day 2025: What to know about July 4 history, significance, and traditions

Independence Day, celebrated every year on July 4, marks the birth of the United States as an independent nation. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress formally declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to British rule.

Advertisement

From Colonies to Nation Before 1776, the land that became the United States was made up of thirteen British colonies along the eastern coast of North America. Although the colonies had local governments with elected assemblies, they remained under the authority of the British monarchy and Parliament.

Growing dissatisfaction over policies such as taxation without representation, limits on self-government, and the presence of British troops fueled resentment among colonists. These grievances ultimately sparked the American Revolution.

On July 4, 1776, delegates to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia approved the Declaration of Independence, drafted primarily by former US President Thomas Jefferson, proclaiming that the colonies were “free and independent States.”

Recognition and Founding Though the Declaration was adopted in 1776, the war with Britain continued for several years. It was not until September 3, 1783, with the Treaty of Paris, that Britain formally recognised American independence.

Advertisement

In 1788–89, George Washington was elected the first president, further solidifying the newly formed United States.

A federal holiday US Independence Day became a cherished annual celebration of nationhood. In 1870, the US Congress declared July 4 an unpaid holiday for federal workers. Later, in 1938, it became a paid federal holiday.

As a result, many businesses and government offices across the country are closed every year on this date.

Traditions and celebrations US Independence Day is widely associated with fireworks, parades, concerts, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, baseball games, and family reunions. These events not only celebrate the country’s history but also bring communities together in a spirit of patriotism.

Many cities hold large public fireworks displays, while households often mark the occasion with gatherings and cookouts. Political leaders deliver speeches, and public ceremonies are held to honor the nation’s founding ideals of liberty and democracy.

Advertisement