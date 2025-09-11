US, India not ‘too far apart’ on tariff deal: Trump's Ambassador pick for India

United States President Donald Trump's Ambassador pick for India said on Thursday, September 11, that Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart” on making a deal on tariffs. Sergio Gor also said that the issue between India and the US regarding the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products should be resolved in a few weeks even as Donald Trump is pressuring European Union leaders to join him in ratcheting up tariffs on India and China to punish the countries for Russian energy buys.

“We're not that far apart on a deal on these tariffs,” Sergio Gor, a close Trump aide who is currently director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, said at his Senate confirmation hearing.

“I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks.”

Sergio Gor also emphasised that India is “one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world.” He said, “As Secretary Rubio noted, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defense cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology. If confirmed, I will prioritize deepening defense and security cooperation with India.”

The United States has imposed steep tariffs on a range of Indian goods, citing concerns over trade imbalances, adding a fresh layer of strain to US-India economic ties. After announcing 25 per cent tariffs on India, Washington imposed an additional 25 per cent for New Delhi's oil purchase from Russia.

The development comes as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to talk and resume trade negotiations, signaling a possible thaw after weeks of a blistering fight over tariffs and Russian oil purchases.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, September 9, Donald Trump wrote: “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

PM Modi soon responded on X, saying he looked forward to speaking with Donald Trump and reaffirming that the US and India are “close friends and natural partners.”