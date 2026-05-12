Subscribe

US inflation jumps to 3.8% in April, highest in nearly three years as war in Iran disrupts economy

Inflation in the United States surged to 3.8 per cent in April, marking the highest level in roughly three years, as the Iran war causes a ripple effect across the US economy, data released on Tuesday showed.

Swati Gandhi
Updated12 May 2026, 06:14 PM IST
People shop at a Lidl Supermarket on May 11, 2026 in the Crown Heights neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.
People shop at a Lidl Supermarket on May 11, 2026 in the Crown Heights neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

Inflation in the United States surged to 3.8 per cent in April, marking the highest level in roughly three years, as the war in Iran causes ripple effects across the US economy, data released on Tuesday showed.

Inflation rose broadly in line with economists’ expectations overall. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices increased by 0.6 per cent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, also increased by 0.4 per cent as compared to March.

Advertisement

Prices increased across categories, including household furnishings, airline fares, personal care, clothing, and education. Meanwhile, costs for new vehicles, communication services, and medical care declined in April.

Energy prices soar 3.8% in April, marking the biggest jump in prices

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What is the current US inflation rate and what is causing it?

US inflation jumped to 3.8% in April, the highest in nearly three years. This surge is attributed to the war in Iran, which has disrupted the economy and caused energy prices to soar by 3.8% in April.

2
How has the war in Iran impacted US inflation and energy prices?

The war in Iran has caused ripple effects across the US economy, leading to a significant increase in energy prices, which accounted for over 40% of the overall monthly inflation increase in April. This has also contributed to elevated crude oil prices.

3
What is core inflation and how did it change in April?

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, increased by 0.4% compared to March. Annually, core inflation rose to 2.8% in April, up from 2.6% in March.

4
How are semiconductor stocks affected by current inflation and geopolitical events?

Semiconductor stocks are showing signs of fatigue amid inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty. The AI-driven rally is cooling, and chipmakers are facing renewed pressure, with markets concentrated in a few AI-linked winners.

5
What is 'stagflation lite' and how does it differ from 1970s stagflation?

Stagflation lite describes a challenging but manageable economic environment with slowing growth and rising inflation, but without the galloping price increases seen in the 1970s. The US economy is better equipped to handle current energy shocks due to reduced oil intensity and increased energy security.

Additionally, energy prices soared by 3.8 per cent in April, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the overall monthly increase in consumer prices. Shelter costs also rose, increasing 0.6 per cent during the month. Food prices were up 0.5 per cent, driven by a 0.7 per cent rise in grocery prices, while dining-out costs increased 0.2 per cent.

US inflation climbs from 3.3% in March

Overall inflation rose 3.8 per cent in the 12 months through April, up from 3.3 per cent in March and 2.4 per cent in February, when it was only slightly above the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 2.8 per cent annually, compared with 2.6 per cent in March. Energy prices surged 17.9 per cent over the past year, while food prices rose 3.2 per cent, following an oil shock triggered by the US and Israel’s war in Iran that began in late February.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

United StatesUS EconomyInflationUS Inflation
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsUS inflation jumps to 3.8% in April, highest in nearly three years as war in Iran disrupts economy
Read Next Story