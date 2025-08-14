US installs location trackers in advanced chip shipments to prevent illegal diversion to China: Report

US authorities have secretly installed location tracking devices in certain shipments of advanced chips they consider at high risk of being illegally diverted to China, news agency Reuters reported, citing people aware of the development.

This move aims to identify AI chips that are being redirected to destinations subject to export restrictions by the US and applies to only specific shipments under investigation, it added.

The trackers can assist in building cases against individuals and companies that profit from breaching US export laws, the report said.

Location trackers are investigative tools used for decades by US law enforcement to monitor products subject to export restrictions, such as airplane parts. Recently, they've been employed to fight the illegal diversion of semiconductors.

These trackers are used in shipments of servers from manufacturers such as Dell and Super Micro, which include chips from Nvidia and AMD, people aware of the development noted.

Notably, those involved in redirecting export-controlled chip and server shipments to China confirmed they were aware of the devices.

These trackers are mostly hidden in the packaging of the server shipments, they added.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

In a 2024 case, a shipment of Dell servers with Nvidia chips contained both large trackers on the boxes and smaller devices hidden inside the packaging and within the servers.

Additionally, a person also claimed to have seen images and videos showing trackers being removed by other chip resellers from Dell and Super Micro servers. They mentioned that some of the larger trackers were approximately the size of a smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated they were not aware of the issue.

Dell noted that they are “not aware of a U.S. Government initiative to place trackers in its product shipments.”

Nvidia informed, “We don't install secret tracking devices in our products.”

US chip restrictions The US, leading the global AI chip supply chain, has aimed to restrict exports of chips and related technology to China in recent years to curb its military modernisation. Additionally, it has limited chip sales to Russia to weaken its war efforts against Ukraine.

The White House and both chambers of Congress have suggested that U.S. chip companies incorporate location verification technology into their products to ensure they are not diverted to countries where US export restrictions apply.

China slams US export curbs China has criticised the US export restrictions as part of a campaign to curb its rise and condemned the location-tracking proposal. Last month, Beijing summoned Nvidia to voice concerns over the risks of its chips containing "backdoors" that could allow remote access or control, which the company has totally denied.

