US Intelligence layoffs: Acting DNI Bill Pulte says 30% workforce reduction underway

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Bill Pulte on Tuesday (July 28) announced another round of workforce reductions across the US intelligence community, saying the latest cuts represent an effort to streamline operations and refocus agencies on protecting Americans.

Pulte said the intelligence community was carrying out a fifth and near-final round of terminations, describing it as an approximately 30% staff reduction compared with staffing levels from previous weeks.

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In a post on social media platform X, Pulte wrote: “Good News! In addition to the Historic DECLASSIFICATIONS (Transparency!) by the President, we are, this morning, Executing a 5th and Near Final Round of TERMINATIONS, an approximately 30% Staff Reduction from Weeks Ago.”

He added that intelligence agencies should focus on national security rather than what he called the interests of a "bloated and corrupt elite class."

“The Intelligence Community must protect the American people, NOT the political whims of the bloated and corrupt elite class,” Pulte said.

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Intelligence community restructuring The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues efforts to reshape federal agencies, including intelligence organizations, through workforce reductions, restructuring and increased scrutiny of government operations.

Pulte also linked the latest cuts to what he described as broader transparency efforts, pointing to recent declassification actions approved by President Donald Trump.

The acting intelligence chief did not provide details on which agencies were affected, how many employees were terminated in the latest round, or which specific positions were eliminated.

Bill Pulte's controversial interim tenure Pulte took over as acting DNI after Tulsi Gabbard’s departure and has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers over his background and actions while leading the intelligence community.

Before taking the intelligence role, Pulte served as a federal housing regulator and was known for investigations targeting individuals he accused of wrongdoing, including critics of Trump.

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Senators from both parties have raised concerns about his suitability for overseeing the nation’s intelligence agencies.

Pulte releases election-related intelligence documents Hours before the Senate vote on Clayton’s nomination, Pulte released intelligence community documents from 2020 on social media platform X.

The documents detailed China’s ability to interfere in the US political process and highlighted vulnerabilities in election systems.

However, much of the information was already publicly known, and the release was viewed as part of a broader Trump administration effort to raise concerns about election security and the 2020 presidential race.

Senate set to confirm Jay Clayton as intelligence chief, replacing Bill Pulte The US Senate is expected to confirm Jay Clayton on Tuesday as the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI) as the country heads toward the midterm election season.

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Clayton’s confirmation is expected to pass largely along party lines after a contentious nomination hearing that focused heavily on his views about the 2020 presidential election.

The Senate voted 51-43 on Monday to advance Clayton’s nomination, clearing the way for a final confirmation vote.

Clayton, who serves as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York and previously led the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is expected to replace Pulte, who has been serving as acting DNI since former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned.

Republicans have backed Clayton, citing his government experience and national security background.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton praised Clayton’s record, describing him as a nominee with experience dealing with a wide range of national security challenges.

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“Jay Clayton is a highly qualified nominee with a deep experience combating a wide range of national security threats,” Cotton said.

Democrats raise concerns over election comments Clayton faced criticism from Democrats during his confirmation hearing after repeatedly declining to directly state that former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Instead, Clayton said the election was “certified” for Biden but avoided explicitly saying Biden won.

The issue became a major point of contention as President Donald Trump has continued to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election despite courts and election officials rejecting claims of widespread fraud.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was disappointed with Clayton’s answers and announced he would oppose the nomination.

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Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called Clayton’s performance “abysmal,” saying it would make Democratic support less likely.

However, Democrats have indicated they have greater confidence in Clayton than in Pulte, who has faced criticism over his lack of intelligence experience.