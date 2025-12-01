US intercepts Venezuelan oil tanker amid Trump’s total blockade, escalating pressure on Maduro: Report

The United States has intercepted and is seizing a vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, Reuters reported on Saturday citing three US officials. The operation comes just days after President Donald Trump announced a “total and complete blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

The officials, who requested anonymity, did not disclose the exact location of the operation but confirmed that the US Coast Guard is leading the interdiction. This marks the second recent seizure of a tanker near Venezuela as part of escalating US pressure on Caracas.

Trump orders blockade “I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” Trump said on December 16, signaling a toughening of sanctions and military measures targeting Venezuelan oil exports.

Impact on Venezuelan oil exports Following the first tanker seizure last week, Venezuelan crude exports have sharply declined. Many vessels picking up Venezuelan oil are under US sanctions, while some non-sanctioned tankers, including those operated by US companies like Chevron, continue to transport the country’s crude.

China remains the largest buyer, accounting for roughly 4% of its crude imports, with December shipments projected at over 600,000 barrels per day.

Maduro denounces US pressure Maduro accused Washington of aiming to overthrow him and seize control of the country’s oil reserves, which are among the largest in the world.

