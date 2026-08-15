US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran hits back at Trump, says Strait of Hormuz can't be seized by tweets, election speech

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks that he would declare Hormuz "a territory of the United States" after defeating Iran. He made these remarks in a social media post and said that Tehran "neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power", asserting that the Strait of Hormuz "has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian". He added, "Trump has said that after Iran's defeat, he will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz as US territory! The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier, nor by issuing an order, nor by an election speech. Iran neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power."

Trump reiterates claim over Strait of Hormuz

Trump on Friday (local time) said he plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz "a territory of the United States" after the war with Iran. He made these remarks while addressing a Republican rally in Long Island, saying, "After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States." The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran as both countries continue to stake claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz. The US President had previously claimed that Washington exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit. Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."

UAE's ADNOC says vessel attacked in Hormuz

As negotiations remain stalled between the United States and Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s state-owned oil giant ADNOC on Saturday (local time) said that one of its vessels came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest incident in the waterway at the centre of the US-Iran conflict. According to an official report, ADNOC "confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of Friday, August 14." However, no injuries were reported. In its statement, ADNOC stressed the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security. The announcement came a day after the UAE accused Iran of attacking two vessels linked to ADNOC as they passed through the strait.

Iran calls on US to accept defeat as Trump blasts Tehran as 'evil'

While Washington and Tehran have halted hostilities, the two sides remain locked in a war of words, with Iran calling on the US to accept defeat, Trump lashed out at the Islamic Republic as "evil" and urged Americans to brace for continued high fuel prices. The comments highlighted the lack of progress toward peace talks, while oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz remained halted.