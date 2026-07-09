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US-Iran News LIVE: US bombing to 'get much worse' if Iran doesn't halt attacks, warns Trump

US-Iran News LIVE: The future of US-Iran peace talks are in doubt after President Donald Trump suggested that the MoU is ‘over’ and warned more strikes on the Islamic Republic. Iran is currently in the midst of the funeral of its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Written By Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated9 Jul 2026, 06:26:48 AM IST
Smoke rises from a port, near Strait of Hormuz, following a U.S. strike in Kuhestak, Hormozgan Province, Iran, July 8, 2026,
Smoke rises from a port, near Strait of Hormuz, following a U.S. strike in Kuhestak, Hormozgan Province, Iran, July 8, 2026,(REUTERS)

US-Iran News LIVE: President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the US bombing of Iran would increase significantly if the Islamic Republic continues to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump said in a social media post. The US President also reiterated his message while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, returning from a NATO summit in Turkey.

"We just hit them very hard, and I say we hit them 20 to one. Every time they hit us, we're going to hit them 20," Trump told reporters. "And we did it last night. They did a little something today, but it was really retribution for last night."

US strikes Iran again

The US carried out multiple strikes on Iran on Wednesday in the southern port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, as well as Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant complex.

Hostilities between Iran and the US resumed earlier this week after Tehran struck three tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran, the interim ceasefire deal gives it the right to manage traffic through the strait, a claim with which the US disagrees.

The US responded by carrying out strikes in Iran even as the country was in the midst of the funeral of its long-time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with his family members on the first day of the war on February 28. The US also revoked the license allowing the sale of Iranian oil, for the first time in years.

Iran retaliated by carrying out drone and ballistic missile attacks on Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, and Kuwait, home to US Army forces. While both countries have acknowledged the strikes, the extent of the damage, if any, is unclear.

US-Iran peace talks in doubt

The renewed hostilities have raised fears about the collapse of the interim peace deal and the future negotiations between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. Trump even suggested that further negotiations with Iran were "a waste of time," adding that he wasn't sure if he wanted to reach a peace agreement with Tehran.

Follow Livemint for live updates from West Asia as tensions re-escalate between Iran and USA.

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9 Jul 2026, 06:26:48 AM IST

US-Iran News LIVE: Missile alerts sound in Bahrain and Qatar

Missile alerts sounded early Thursday morning in Bahrain and Qatar, hours after the United States launched a new round of airstrikes targeting Iran. There was no immediate word of any damage in the two Gulf Arab states. On Wednesday, too, Iran had launched attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait after the US carried out strikes inside the Islamic Republic.

9 Jul 2026, 06:17:24 AM IST

US-Iran News LIVE: If they shoot at ships, US will punch back harder, warns JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday (local time) warned Iran of further military action if it continues attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the United States would respond "harder than ever before" to protect freedom of navigation and energy flows.

"The basic deal that we cut was: we'll lift our blockade if you stop shooting at ships. But if you shoot at ships, we are going to punch back, and we're going to punch back harder than ever before. That was the deal!" he said.

Vance alleged that Iran had resumed attacks on shipping despite agreeing to stop such actions.

"They said they would stop shooting at ships, and what happened 24 hours ago? They started shooting at ships again! Now, they were good, they were well-behaved for about a week, but then they started shooting at ships," he said.

"So the deal is very simple: if they shoot at ships, we're going to knock the hell out of them, and it's that simple, and that's the basic way it's going to work," Vance added.

9 Jul 2026, 05:53:27 AM IST

US-Iran News LIVE: One person killed in US attack on airport in city in southeast Iran

A guard at the airport in the city of Iranshahr, which is in southeast Iran, was killed by US military strikes, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency. US carried out strikes on multiple targets in Iran following the breakdown of the peace deal between the two sides.

9 Jul 2026, 05:47:18 AM IST

US-Iran News LIVE: US bombing to 'get much worse' if Iran doesn't halt attacks, says Trump

President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that the US bombing of Iran will increase significantly if Tehran continues to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

9 Jul 2026, 05:43:52 AM IST

US-Iran News LIVE: US carries out strikes in Iran ‘to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz’

The US Central Command on Wednesday (local time) said that it was carrying out more strikes on Iranian targets.

“At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran . The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

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HomeNewsUs NewsUS-Iran News LIVE: US bombing to 'get much worse' if Iran doesn't halt attacks, warns Trump

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