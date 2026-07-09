US-Iran News LIVE: US bombing to 'get much worse' if Iran doesn't halt attacks, warns Trump

US-Iran News LIVE: President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the US bombing of Iran would increase significantly if the Islamic Republic continues to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump said in a social media post. The US President also reiterated his message while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, returning from a NATO summit in Turkey.

"We just hit them very hard, and I say we hit them 20 to one. Every time they hit us, we're going to hit them 20," Trump told reporters. "And we did it last night. They did a little something today, but it was really retribution for last night."

US strikes Iran again

The US carried out multiple strikes on Iran on Wednesday in the southern port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, as well as Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant complex.

Hostilities between Iran and the US resumed earlier this week after Tehran struck three tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran, the interim ceasefire deal gives it the right to manage traffic through the strait, a claim with which the US disagrees.

The US responded by carrying out strikes in Iran even as the country was in the midst of the funeral of its long-time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with his family members on the first day of the war on February 28. The US also revoked the license allowing the sale of Iranian oil, for the first time in years.

Iran retaliated by carrying out drone and ballistic missile attacks on Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, and Kuwait, home to US Army forces. While both countries have acknowledged the strikes, the extent of the damage, if any, is unclear.

US-Iran peace talks in doubt

The renewed hostilities have raised fears about the collapse of the interim peace deal and the future negotiations between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. Trump even suggested that further negotiations with Iran were "a waste of time," adding that he wasn't sure if he wanted to reach a peace agreement with Tehran.

Follow Livemint for live updates from West Asia as tensions re-escalate between Iran and USA.