US-Iran war LIVE: US pushes allies, China to back Trump's economic war on Iran as Bessent warns of toughest sanctions

US-Iran war LIVE: The United States on Thursday (local time) asked its allies and China to join President Donald Trump's new campaign to isolate the Iranian economy, promising that Washington would "collapse this regime" in Tehran. Trump, who's under fire at home over the impact of the Iran war and ahead of the crucial midterm elections looming, vowed the "most crushing" economic operation ever against the Islamic Republic. However, Tehran branded these US threats as "economic terrorism" and said they would fail.

Iran's Foreign Minister slams US threats

In a post on X, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the latest threats from Washington. Araghchi wrote, "The so-called 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs." He added, "Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which have targeted the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, are a case of 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity'."

US Treasury Secretary warns of toughest sanctions on Iran

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) said that Washington would impose "the toughest sanctions in history" on Iran, a move he suggested would lessen the need for new major military operations. His comments followed the US President's threats a day earlier of "Economic Warfare" and a warning of economic consequences against any country that provided "any type of lifeline to Iran." Bessent promised details next week. Oil prices rose to more than a three-week high on Thursday following those US threats of financial penalties aimed at forcing an end to a nearly six-month-old war that has stranded millions of barrels of Middle Eastern oil.

Oil prices set for weekly surge as US plans to throttle Iranian economy

Oil prices are headed for a substantial weekly gain, as a US push to isolate Iran’s economy raised the specter of further market disruption. West Texas Intermediate for October traded above $86 a barrel, with that contract on pace for a weekly gain of almost six per cent. Global benchmark Brent closed near $94 on Thursday after advancing for five sessions.

US forces redirect 67 vessels, disable 3, board 2 amid naval blockade: CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday said that American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two others as part of efforts to enforce a blockade against Iran amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post shared on X, CENTCOM said American forces have continued to enforce a blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea, with US Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey utility aircraft operating from the USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship transits the region. The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route that has remained a major point of friction since hostilities escalated on 28 February.