Iran war news LIVE: JD Vance says Tehran must make a "meaningful" reduction in nuclear enrichment to end war

Iran war news LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time) said that Washington is now seeking a "meaningful" reduction in Tehran's enrichment capacity to meet the demand and end the conflict, even as the US was unsure how Iran makes decisions in negotiations. Speaking to Reuters, he said, "If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue."

Vance, who is a longtime skeptic of US involvement in foreign wars, has taken a leading role in negotiating a settlement to end the conflict and had previously managed to broker a provisional peace agreement in June that quickly fell apart. The war jolted global energy markets and has now become a political liability for US President Donald Trump and Republicans ahead of the midterms in November.

Oil prices rise amid storms and air strikes that threaten supply

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as the market weighed supply constraints from a storm heading for US oil-producing regions and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia against increased supplies of Middle East crude. Brent futures rose 93 cents, or 0.92%, to $101.51 a barrel by 0022 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 82 cents, or 0.92%, to $90.25.

US CENTCOM rejects Iranian media claims of Navy chopper crashing in Red Sea

US CENTCOM on Tuesday (local time) rejected reports from Iranian media that claimed a US Navy MH-60R helicopter crashed in the Red Sea following an emergency declaration. In a post on X, CENTCOM stated that all American military assets and personnel operating in the region are secure and accounted for.

Trump says he will "finish up" Iran war either "nice way or not-so-nice way"

Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that the Iran war will be brought to an end, adding that the only question is whether it happens the "nice way" or the "not-so-nice way", while claiming that Iran's military has been severely weakened.

Speaking at Sparrows Point in Maryland, where he announced the construction of a new shipyard as part of efforts to expand the US maritime industrial base, Trump said that the US was doing "extremely well" in Iran, while describing the Islamic Republic as the former "bully of the Middle East".

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