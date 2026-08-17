US-Iran war LIVE: Shipping via Strait of Hormuz slows amid tanker attacks; oil steadies as fighting erupts in Lebanon

US-Iran war LIVE: Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed over the weekend, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed on Monday (local time), following attacks on tankers, while talks between the United States and Iran to resolve the Middle East conflict stalled. Five commodity vessels transited the strait on Saturday, with none registered for Sunday, compared to 31 in the prior weekend.

Oil steadies amid Lebanon tensions

Oil prices steadied as fresh fighting erupted in Lebanon and attacks on the vessels in the Strait of Hormuz muddied the outlook for a deal to end the US-Iran war. Brent crude was little changed, trading below $89 per barrel after gaining 6% last week, while West Texas Intermediate was around $83 per barrel. Lebanon saw its deadliest day of fighting in months on Sunday, as Israel struck Iran-backed Hezbollah. Wider negotiations between Iran and the US appeared to be at a standstill.

Stop indulging in delusions: Iran rejects Trump's plan to declare US territory

Iran has rejected President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he could declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, accusing Washington of refusing to accept what Tehran described as its defeat in the conflict. The remarks came as the 60-day negotiating period between the two sides is set to expire on Monday, with no direct talks currently taking place. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the strategic waterway could not be controlled through political declarations or military force. In a post on X, he wrote, "The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian." Calling on Washington to “accept the reality of defeat and stop indulging in delusions," he added, "This strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command."

Mental health a priority aboard USS Lincoln, says US Commander

A top US military commander said mental health is a valid concern after meeting crew deployed on the USS Abraham Lincoln, where conditions aboard the aircraft carrier have led to complaints during its long deployment in the Iran war. Admiral Brad Cooper’s visit to the carrier in the Arabian Sea followed outrage among family members over reports of food shortages, water contamination, moldy showers, and long wartime shifts aboard the vessel, which has been deployed without a port call for more than 200 days. In a statement posted on X, Cooper said that the Lincoln "currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health” among the US Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers, and added, "This doesn’t mean that all is perfect,” and “service at sea for long periods isn’t for everyone."