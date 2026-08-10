US-Iran war LIVE updates: US CENTCOM redirects 55 vessels as military continues naval blockade of Iranian ports

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday (local time) said it had redirected at least 55 vessels as of 9 August amid efforts to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports. In a post on X, it said, "US Sailors stand watch on the bridge of USS Ross (DDG 71). Ross is one of over 20 U.S. warships deployed to the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of the US blockade against Iran." CENTCOM added, "As of Aug. 9, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure compliance." The development comes after it previously reported similar maritime actions, including allowing several vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade.

Oil prices rise as Iran-Oman yet to finalise a deal

Oil prices continued to extend gains as Iran and Oman remained short of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi refinery near the Red Sea. Brent crude traded above $84 a barrel after climbing more than 5% over the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $79 a barrel. Over the weekend, Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said an agreement with Muscat to establish a shipping route via the Strait of Hormuz was "very close" and ruled out direct talks with Washington for now, following what he described as violations of an interim peace deal signed in June. Araghchi, however, cautioned that any deal with Oman would not immediately reopen the strategic waterway, dashing hopes for a swift restoration of disrupted energy flows.

Trump says US taking "low-key" approach towards Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that the United States is adopting a "low-key" approach towards Iran and is not currently looking to launch a fresh military offensive. His remarks come as tensions over the reopening of the strategic waterway loom. Trump said, "We are low-keying it," and added that Washington was only "semi-negotiating" with Tehran as it is closely watching the country's worsening economic situation. He further added, "We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact that they have no money." He noted that Iran was "in very bad shape" economically and claimed that the Persian Gulf country does not have enough money to pay its troops. He also said that the US naval blockade has further intensified the Iranian regime's economic challenges.

Houthis resume attacks on Yemen's Mocha port city

A Yemeni military spokesperson on 9 August (local time) said that Iran-backed Houthis have resumed attacks on the Red Sea port city of Mocha. The Yemeni military said on X that air defences were intercepting some drones, adding that Houthi attacks targeted residential neighbourhoods in Mocha. Footage shown by Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV showed the launch of several ballistic missiles and drones, which Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a post on Telegram targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots.