US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices extend gains for third day as Trump lashes out at Iran, makes new demands

US-Iran War LIVE: Oil prices on Monday held a three-day gain after US President Donald Trump made sweeping new demands on Iran, clouding the outlook for a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate traded near $82 a barrel after closing 5.1% higher in the previous session, while Brent settled below $88. The developments came after Iran and Oman had been negotiating a deal to reopen the strategic waterway. However, Tehran on Monday reiterated that any accord would require Washington to end the naval blockade and compensate Iran for damages. Before the war, roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas was shipped through the Strait of Hormuz to global markets.

Trump makes sweeping new demands, lashes out at Iran

The US President lashed out at Iran on Monday (local time) and made sweeping new demands, including compensation from the Islamic Republic for all the people it has killed in conflicts, after Tehran reiterated requests for reparations as part of talks to wind down the conflict. In a Truth Social post, he said the new demands will be put “firmly into any, and all, future negotiations.” He also said that compensation for Iran “was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or meetings.” But a 14-point memorandum of understanding that Tehran and Washington agreed to in June detailed plans for the US and regional partners to develop a $300 billion fund for the “rehabilitation and economic development” of Iran after the war.

Trump reiterates Strait of Hormuz is open now

On Monday, Trump, when asked what's next for Iran after the Islamic Republic rejected Washington's demands, told ABC News, "You'll find out." Commenting on whether escalation is still on the table, he added, "Well, we have that -- certainly that ability if we want to do that. Yeah, you'll find out." The US President once again reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is now open and completely controlled by Washington, but acknowledged that Tehran could “make trouble.”

Iran accuses US of being "incapable" of pursuing diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Tuesday criticised the Trump administration over its sanctions policy, accusing Washington of being "addicted" to economic restrictions after US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent reportedly claimed that sanctions were "suffocating" Iran. In a post on X, Baqaei said the repeated use of sanctions reflected the United States' inability to pursue diplomacy. He wrote, "The US Secretary of the Treasury has boasted of 'suffocating' Iran through economic sanctions. Beyond its sheer pathos, the claim is a stark testament to America's compulsive addiction to sanctions." The Iranian official further alleged that whenever Washington fails to achieve its objectives via diplomacy, it turns to sanctions and increases their intensity when they do not yield results.