US-Iran war LIVE: Iran won't permit opening of second corridor in Strait of Hormuz says Khamenei’s military advisor

US-Iran war LIVE: Amid heightened tensions over the regional conflict and ongoing diplomatic engagements with the US on West Asia, Iran is witnessing fresh political troubles after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly issued a "final ultimatum" to its President Masoud Pezeshkian and threw his support behind Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Ahmad Vahidi on key decisions concerning the negotiations and conflict, according to Israeli media reports.

Tehran will not permit shipping via any unauthorised route: Official

Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, on Monday said that Tehran will not permit any shipping route through the strategic waterway other than the one designated by the Islamic Republic, as he rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to Trump's remarks that discussions were underway to "completely" reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaee said, "The US had accepted Iran's arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz under the (Islamabad) MoU, but later violated the agreement. The US not only breached the MoU but also launched attacks without first referring the dispute to the designated dispute resolution panel."

Trump slams Iranian leadership after Tehran denies Monday talks

The US President on Monday (local time) slammed the Iranian leadership and branded them as "unbelievably duplicitous," stating that Tehran officials asked for talks on ending the war only to announce that no discussions would be held. Earlier, Trump announced that the two sides would hold talks on Monday afternoon, weeks after hostilities resumed, stoking fears of a return to full-scale war. However, the Islamic Republic denied any talks with Washington and added that it is in discussions with Oman over a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters, "We currently do not have negotiations with America," and added that Tehran had no plans to send a delegation or negotiators abroad in the coming days.

Another cargo vessel hit by a projectile near Oman: UKMTO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, after a cargo vessel broadcast over VHF channel 16 that it had been hit by an unknown projectile.

Oil holds decline as Trump says talks are Iran’s ‘last chance’

Oil was steady after its biggest drop in a week, as Trump said his latest offer of talks was Tehran's "last chance" and that he expected a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate slipped to around $80 a barrel after losing more than 5% on Monday, while Brent closed near $84 in the previous session. "We're talking about the strait, the opening of the strait, having it open literally by tomorrow," he said while addressing reporters at the Oval Office, and added, "This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," he said without clarifying what negotiations he was referring to or who was involved. "I want to give them every last chance before decapitation."