US-Iran war LIVE: Iran won't permit opening of second corridor in Strait of Hormuz says Khamenei’s military advisor

US-Iran war LIVE: Amid heightened tensions over the regional conflict and ongoing diplomatic engagements with the US on West Asia, Iran is witnessing fresh political troubles after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly issued a "final ultimatum" to its President Masoud Pezeshkian and threw his support behind Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Ahmad Vahidi on key decisions concerning the negotiations and conflict, according to Israeli media reports.
Tehran will not permit shipping via any unauthorised route: Official
Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, on Monday said that Tehran will not permit any shipping route through the strategic waterway other than the one designated by the Islamic Republic, as he rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to Trump's remarks that discussions were underway to "completely" reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaee said, "The US had accepted Iran's arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz under the (Islamabad) MoU, but later violated the agreement. The US not only breached the MoU but also launched attacks without first referring the dispute to the designated dispute resolution panel."
Trump slams Iranian leadership after Tehran denies Monday talks
The US President on Monday (local time) slammed the Iranian leadership and branded them as "unbelievably duplicitous," stating that Tehran officials asked for talks on ending the war only to announce that no discussions would be held. Earlier, Trump announced that the two sides would hold talks on Monday afternoon, weeks after hostilities resumed, stoking fears of a return to full-scale war. However, the Islamic Republic denied any talks with Washington and added that it is in discussions with Oman over a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters, "We currently do not have negotiations with America," and added that Tehran had no plans to send a delegation or negotiators abroad in the coming days.
Another cargo vessel hit by a projectile near Oman: UKMTO
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, after a cargo vessel broadcast over VHF channel 16 that it had been hit by an unknown projectile.
Oil holds decline as Trump says talks are Iran’s ‘last chance’
Oil was steady after its biggest drop in a week, as Trump said his latest offer of talks was Tehran's "last chance" and that he expected a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate slipped to around $80 a barrel after losing more than 5% on Monday, while Brent closed near $84 in the previous session. "We're talking about the strait, the opening of the strait, having it open literally by tomorrow," he said while addressing reporters at the Oval Office, and added, "This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," he said without clarifying what negotiations he was referring to or who was involved. "I want to give them every last chance before decapitation."
Iran defends its borders but does not seek an expansion of war, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, according to state media.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate telephone conversations with his counterparts from Pakistan and Oman amid the continuing stalemate in the region. According to Press TV, Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with
Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday night, where they discussed current regional events and the trajectory of diplomatic efforts, underscoring the need for continued close cooperation and consultations between Tehran and Islamabad to achieve lasting peace and security across the region.
Araghchi also spoke with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.
Saudi Aramco reported a 33% increase in second-quarter profit as it benefited from a war-driven surge in oil prices, while keeping exports flowing through a pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.
Toyota said on Tuesday that profit fell for a fifth straight quarter, hurt by a slide in China sales as well as higher material and parts costs stemming from the Iran war.
Amid heightened tensions over the regional conflict and ongoing diplomatic engagements with the US on West Asia, Iran is witnessing fresh political troubles after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly issued a "final ultimatum" to its President Masoud Pezeshkian and threw his support behind Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Ahmad Vahidi on key decisions concerning the negotiations and conflict, according to Israeli media reports.
A cargo vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, the UK maritime agency said on Tuesday.
The vessel, which has not been named, reported being "hit by an unknown projectile" and authorities were investigating, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding the incident occurred 37 kilometres northeast of Al Khasab, Oman.
Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned the US over the continued naval blockade against Iranian ports.
“If the blockade continues, American vessels and forces will face serious risks and casualties,” Rezaei said in a post on X.
“The U.S. must change its behavior – or we will not tolerate this. We will never permit the opening of a second corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed to slightly weaker on Tuesday, weighed down by uncertainty over whether the U.S. and Iran can reach a diplomatic resolution to end the war, with likely importer hedging adding to the pressure.
The rupee is expected to open in the 95.32 to 95.40 range, according to traders, after settling at 95.3375 per US dollar on Monday.
Shipping traffic at the key Gulf waterways of Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz held largely unchanged at the start of the week, shipping data showed, as the progress of talks between the United States and Iran remained ambiguous.
Following US President Donald Trump's decision to halt plans for a massive stike on Iran to reopen diplomatic engagement for a deal with Tehran, retired US General Jack Keane, a prominent defence analyst and supporter of Trump, has criticised the role of Pakistan and Qatar as mediators in efforts aimed at easing tensions with Iran, alleging that both countries are "compromised" because they favour Tehran over Washington.
Israeli forces are carrying out a demolition operation on buildings east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, within areas under their control, Al Jazeera reported.
Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday as strong gains in banks outweighed losses in miners and energy stocks, while risk appetite remained buoyant for a second session on revived hopes for an end to the Iran war.
Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors monitored conflicting signals on possible US-Iran talks and looked ahead to a slew of US jobs reports for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.
Asian markets made cautious gains at the start of trading as investors followed a global rally, with oil prices holding near the lowest levels in weeks as the US-Iran conflict remained at a stalemate.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that Iran is "waiting to see" whether Ukraine will take concrete action to support its claim that a drone strike on July 25 on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea was unintentional, as reported by Iranian news agency ISNA.
Oil was steady after its biggest drop in a week, as Trump said his latest offer of talks was Tehran's "last chance" and that he expected a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate slipped to around $80 a barrel after losing more than 5% on Monday, while Brent closed near $84 in the previous session.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, after a cargo vessel broadcast over VHF channel 16 that it had been hit by an unknown projectile.
The US President on Monday (local time) slammed the Iranian leadership and branded them as "unbelievably duplicitous," stating that Tehran officials asked for talks on ending the war only to announce that no discussions would be held. Earlier, Trump announced that the two sides would hold talks on Monday afternoon, weeks after hostilities resumed, stoking fears of a return to full-scale war. However, the Islamic Republic denied any talks with Washington and added that it is in discussions with Oman over a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz.
Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, on Monday said that Tehran will not permit any shipping route through the strategic waterway other than the one designated by the Islamic Republic, as he rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.