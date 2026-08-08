US-Iran war LIVE: Iran, Oman 'very close' to deal on new Hormuz shipping route

US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli media on Saturday (local time) reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained largely absent from public appearances since his appointment, was rushed to a hospital after being reported to be in critical condition. However, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran.
Iran-Oman deal likely soon, says US official
A US official on Friday (local time) reported progress in talks between Iran and Oman that could soon help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and potentially restore oil and energy exports that have been impacted severely by the five-month-old war in Iran. The official noted that Washington soon anticipates an agreement between the two countries that sit on either side of the strait, so that normal oil traffic could resume. A US official said, "There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon," and added, "Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports."
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have signed a mutual defense agreement on Friday (local time), while the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on Saudi-linked targets. The agreement states that an armed attack on either of the three nations will be considered an attack against them all. It was signed during a meeting in Saudi Arabia between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's foreign ministry said. The deal comes at a time when Saudi Arabia, whose critical infrastructure and oil facilities have come under attack as part of the war in Iran, has been looking to diversify its defense partnerships.
US would end naval blockade if acceptable Hormuz deal emerges: Official
A US official on Friday hinted that Washington will lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports if an acceptable Strait of Hormuz deal emerges. According to reports, US President Donald Trump's administration has been informed by the regional mediators that a crucial deal between Iran and Oman could be expected in the coming days. However, the US would study whatever comes from the agreement before finalising its stance on a naval blockade.
US announces sanctions on six entities, one individual linked to Iran's illicit digital asset network
The United States on Friday (local time) announced sanctions against six entities and one individual linked to what it described as Iran's illicit digital asset network, saying the measures were imposed following Iran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced the move and said the latest sanctions target two major digital asset exchanges allegedly used by the Iranian regime to maintain international financial connectivity, along with the ringleader of a network of companies facilitating illicit digital asset activities and his firms operating across multiple jurisdictions. In a press statement, he said, "The Iranian regime launders billions of dollars by moving illicit funds through various channels, including digital asset exchanges. Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on six entities and one individual--two major digital asset exchanges the regime leverages to maintain international financial connectivity, the ringleader of a network of companies that supports illicit digital asset activities, and his firms in multiple jurisdictions."
The UAE strongly condemned Iran's reported attack on an ADNOC tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a "flagrant violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 2817. Abu Dhabi said targeting commercial vessels threatens regional stability and global energy security.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran and Muscat are currently discussing a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, as the two countries work to facilitate maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Iran and Oman are "very close" to reaching an agreement on a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said. The proposed route could help restore maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson said reopening the Strait of Hormuz depends on the US fully accepting Tehran's conditions. He added that the issue is separate from ongoing negotiations between Iran and Oman.
Iraq currently produces around 2.7 million barrels per day of oil and exports about half of its output, the country's Oil Minister said, according to the state news agency.
Iraq is in talks with Iran to allow Iraqi oil exports to resume, but no arrangement is active yet, Iraq's Oil Minister said, according to the state news agency.
A general framework of understanding has been reached between Iran and Oman, according to the spokesperson of Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Al Jazeera reported. The framework is awaiting final approval at a higher level.
Aliakbar Velayati, adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said foreign forces must leave the region, calling them the "main factor of insecurity". He said regional countries could ensure security through greater cooperation after what he described as the "defeat" of the US and Israel.
A US official said Washington sees progress in talks between Iran and Oman that could lead to an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz soon. The move could restore normal oil traffic through the strategic waterway after months of disruption.
Iran-aligned Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones at displacement camps and residential areas in Yemen's Marib, killing two people and injuring 14, state news agency SABA reported. Yemen's army said it responded with military operations against Houthi forces on several fronts.
Israeli media on Saturday (local time) reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in critical condition and was rushed to the hospital.
At least three Palestinians were reported injured by Israeli gunfire in north of Khan Younis, Al Jazeera reported.
On Saturday, Yemen’s Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed a statement by the UN Security Council condemning unauthorised landings of Iranian aircraft at Sanaa and Hodeidah airports as a violation of Yemeni sovereignty, as well as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels.
Citing analysts, Al Jazeera reported that the mutual defence agreement between Saudi, Turkey, and Pakistan, is aimed at helping the three countries adjust to the aftermath of the Iran war.
According to experts, the pact indicates a reshaping of the regional order amidst the ongoing war between US and Iran.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reports that Israeli artillery shelled the vicinity of the town of al-Mansouri early Saturday morning.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday (local time) called on Islamic nations to strengthen regional solidarity and rely on internal capabilities rather than foreign powers, following what he described as a demonstration of strength by Iran's military against the United States.
The Strait of Hormuz is, by some accounts, named for a Zoroastrian deity destined to emerge victorious after a 9,000-year standoff with an adversary.
Iran's leaders feel their own victory is at hand and won't require the same epic patience.
Brent crude oil climbed more than $1 a barrel on Friday over ongoing uncertainty about the negotiations in progress that determine control of, and reopen, the key shipping artery of the Strait of Hormuz.
US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced the move and said the latest sanctions target two major digital asset exchanges allegedly used by the Iranian regime to maintain international financial connectivity, along with the ringleader of a network of companies facilitating illicit digital asset activities and his firms operating across multiple jurisdictions. In a press statement, he said, "The Iranian regime launders billions of dollars by moving illicit funds through various channels, including digital asset exchanges. Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on six entities and one individual--two major digital asset exchanges the regime leverages to maintain international financial connectivity, the ringleader of a network of companies that supports illicit digital asset activities, and his firms in multiple jurisdictions."
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine has spent recent weeks privately advising top US President Donald Trump administration officials that the United States must seek an "off-ramp" from the conflict with Iran.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer. <br><br> A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.