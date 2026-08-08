US-Iran war LIVE: Iran, Oman 'very close' to deal on new Hormuz shipping route

US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli media on Saturday (local time) reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained largely absent from public appearances since his appointment, was rushed to a hospital after being reported to be in critical condition. However, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran.

Iran-Oman deal likely soon, says US official

A US official on Friday (local time) reported progress in talks between Iran and Oman that could soon help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and potentially restore oil and energy exports that have been impacted severely by the five-month-old war in Iran. The official noted that Washington soon anticipates an agreement between the two countries that sit on either side of the strait, so that normal oil traffic could resume. A US official said, "There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon," and added, "Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports."

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan sign mutual defense pact

Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have signed a mutual defense agreement on Friday (local time), while the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on Saudi-linked targets. The agreement states that an armed attack on either of the three nations will be considered an attack against them all. It was signed during a meeting in Saudi Arabia between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's foreign ministry said. The deal comes at a time when Saudi Arabia, whose critical infrastructure and oil facilities have come under attack as part of the war in Iran, has been looking to diversify its defense partnerships.

US would end naval blockade if acceptable Hormuz deal emerges: Official

A US official on Friday hinted that Washington will lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports if an acceptable Strait of Hormuz deal emerges. According to reports, US President Donald Trump's administration has been informed by the regional mediators that a crucial deal between Iran and Oman could be expected in the coming days. However, the US would study whatever comes from the agreement before finalising its stance on a naval blockade.

US announces sanctions on six entities, one individual linked to Iran's illicit digital asset network

The United States on Friday (local time) announced sanctions against six entities and one individual linked to what it described as Iran's illicit digital asset network, saying the measures were imposed following Iran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced the move and said the latest sanctions target two major digital asset exchanges allegedly used by the Iranian regime to maintain international financial connectivity, along with the ringleader of a network of companies facilitating illicit digital asset activities and his firms operating across multiple jurisdictions. In a press statement, he said, "The Iranian regime launders billions of dollars by moving illicit funds through various channels, including digital asset exchanges. Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on six entities and one individual--two major digital asset exchanges the regime leverages to maintain international financial connectivity, the ringleader of a network of companies that supports illicit digital asset activities, and his firms in multiple jurisdictions."