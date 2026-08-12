US-Iran War LIVE: Four crew members, 2 rescuers killed in attack by Houthis on cargo ship in Bab el-Mandeb

US-Iran War LIVE: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran for talks with Iranian leaders in a renewed attempt to stop the West Asia war. Meanwhile, Yemen's coastguards have revealed that six individuals were killed in a Houthi attack on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandab Strait. The US CENTCOM has said that it fired two missiles at container ship in Gulf of Oman.

Pakistan says deal close between US, Iran

Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif has said that a deal between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz is close despite both sides taking a tougher stance in their negotiations.

“Things are shaping up in favor of peace,” Khawaja Asif told reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday, without giving details of any breakthrough.

US forces disable Panama-Flagged ship in Gulf Of Oman

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces disabled a Panama-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to violate the US blockade against Iran by sailing towards an Iranian port.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said that the incident took place when the M/V Vela Nova attempted to transit the Gulf of Oman towards an Iranian port.

Tanker paid $4 million to cut the line at the Panama Canal

A tanker paid $4 million to cut the line at the Panama Canal, where wait times are stretching more than a week, as vessels seek alternative routes because of the Iran war.

The near-record high auction figure was paid by the owner of the container ship, the Seaspan Benefactor, according to people familiar with the matter who could not be identified because the auction data is private.