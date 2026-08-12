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US-Iran War LIVE: Four crew members, 2 rescuers killed in attack by Houthis on cargo ship in Bab el-Mandeb

US-Iran War LIVE: The Houthis attacked a cargo ship in Bab el-Mandeb, killing four crew members and two rescuers. Meanwhile, Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran for talks with Iranian leaders.

Sayak Basu
Updated12 Aug 2026, 09:45:57 AM IST
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Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. The US President signalled on August 9 that he was prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran, apparently backing away from more military strikes after Tehran issued a list of demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came after Iran issued over the weekend a list of conditions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained largely closed since the start of the Middle East war in late February.
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. The US President signalled on August 9 that he was prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran, apparently backing away from more military strikes after Tehran issued a list of demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came after Iran issued over the weekend a list of conditions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained largely closed since the start of the Middle East war in late February.(AFP)

US-Iran War LIVE: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran for talks with Iranian leaders in a renewed attempt to stop the West Asia war. Meanwhile, Yemen's coastguards have revealed that six individuals were killed in a Houthi attack on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandab Strait. The US CENTCOM has said that it fired two missiles at container ship in Gulf of Oman.

Pakistan says deal close between US, Iran

Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif has said that a deal between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz is close despite both sides taking a tougher stance in their negotiations.

“Things are shaping up in favor of peace,” Khawaja Asif told reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday, without giving details of any breakthrough.

US forces disable Panama-Flagged ship in Gulf Of Oman

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces disabled a Panama-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to violate the US blockade against Iran by sailing towards an Iranian port.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said that the incident took place when the M/V Vela Nova attempted to transit the Gulf of Oman towards an Iranian port.

Tanker paid $4 million to cut the line at the Panama Canal

A tanker paid $4 million to cut the line at the Panama Canal, where wait times are stretching more than a week, as vessels seek alternative routes because of the Iran war.

The near-record high auction figure was paid by the owner of the container ship, the Seaspan Benefactor, according to people familiar with the matter who could not be identified because the auction data is private.

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12 Aug 2026, 09:45:33 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Trump says ‘I get a lot of threats’ after secret flight from Turkey revealed

US President Donald Trump claimed an alternative plane he used in Turkey posed greater risk, prompting questions about his safety and the aircraft's security protocols. The new Air Force One features advanced security to protect the President amid threats.

12 Aug 2026, 08:39:01 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: 153 civilians in Yemen killed by US airstrikes, Pentagon tells the Congress

The Pentagon told the US Congress this week that airstrikes carried out by the US army in Yemen last year resulted in the death of 153 civilians, The Hill reported.

12 Aug 2026, 08:25:59 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Trump says US ‘in total control’ of the Strait of Hormuz

'They don't have control. We have total control. We own it. And at some point, maybe they'll do something and then they get blown away,' the US President said.

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12 Aug 2026, 07:35:38 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: 'I'm the last person who trusts Iran,' says US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump said, "I don't trust Iran. I'm the last person who trusts Iran. They've lied to me constantly. We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz right now. They don't have control. We have total control. We own it. And at some point, maybe they'll do something and then they get blown away. Right now, we're in a very good position..."

12 Aug 2026, 07:34:35 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: ‘Senate should be immediately briefed on the Iranian threats against the President,’ says Chuck Schumer

“The Senate should be immediately briefed on the Iranian threats against the President, the extraordinary measures taken to get him out of Turkey, any risks posed to U.S. personnel, and any threat to the homeland,” Schumer said in a post on X.

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12 Aug 2026, 06:37:31 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: US stocks closed lower as investor concerns over Iran's Strait of Hormuz stance weighed on markets

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with Amazon and Alphabet dipping, as investors became more pessimistic about a potential ​deal to bring stability to the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as long ‌as the U.S. does not change its behavior and accept Iran's conditions to end the war, the newly appointed secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said.

12 Aug 2026, 05:53:01 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Pakistan’s defense minister says US and Iran are “close to some sort of arrangement” over the Strait of Hormuz

“Things are shaping up in favor of peace,” Khawaja Asif told reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday, as per Bloomberg, without giving details of any breakthrough. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will shortly arrive in Tehran to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, the Islamic Republic’s semi-official Fars agency reported.

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12 Aug 2026, 05:53:02 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Four crew members, 2 rescuers killed in attack by Houthis on a cargo ship in Bab el-Mandeb

Yemeni authorities said six people were killed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacking a vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, while U.S. forces fired on a ship they said was trying to break a blockade of Iran's ports.

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