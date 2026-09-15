US-Iran War LIVE: Houthi attacks on 3 Saudi cities injure 13 civilians

The Yemen conflict escalated on Monday as Iran-aligned Houthis launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, injuring 13 civilians, while Houthi forces continued their advance along Yemen's Red Sea coast. The developments came as Gulf states postponed talks with Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over the conflict’s impact on regional stability and global oil supplies.
The Iran-aligned Houthis said they fired dozens of missiles and drones at a military airbase in Khamis Mushait, targeting aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots. Saudi authorities issued emergency alerts in several southern cities, while the Saudi-led coalition said 13 civilians were injured.
Houthi forces have continued to strengthen their positions along Yemen's western coast, including taking Perim Island at the mouth of the Red Sea. Saudi and Yemeni air forces have stepped up strikes on Houthi targets, including around the Red Sea port of Mocha.
Planned talks between Iran and Gulf states on reopening the Strait of Hormuz were postponed, while conflicting reports emerged over an oil tanker damaged in the region. The Revolutionary Guard said the waterway remained under its control and was closed.
US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to make a deal and that he would decide whether the United States would engage. Washington has so far resisted Saudi requests for direct military intervention beyond intelligence support, according to Reuters.
Saudi and Yemeni air forces have increased aerial bombardment of Houthi targets, including areas around the historic Red Sea port of Mocha. A Yemeni official said the Houthis were facing heavy pressure while increasing their missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.
The Houthi advances, including the taking of Perim Island at the mouth of the Red Sea, have added pressure on Saudi oil exports after an aerial attack knocked the country's east-west pipeline offline. Riyadh blamed the pipeline attack on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.
Yemeni officials said Houthi forces were digging into positions along Yemen's western coast on the Red Sea as urgent deliberations took place in Riyadh over how to respond to their advance. The Houthis have maintained effective control over almost the entire western coast, according to officials with Yemen's internationally recognised government.
The Houthis said they fired dozens of missiles and drones at a military airbase in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia. They said the attacks targeted aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said 13 civilians were injured in attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on the Saudi cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif on Monday, Reuters reported. Saudi authorities had issued emergency alerts in the affected areas.