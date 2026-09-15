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US-Iran War LIVE: Houthi attacks on 3 Saudi cities injure 13 civilians

West Asia conflict escalates as Houthis attack Saudi cities, injuring 13 civilians, while their Yemen advance continues. Gulf states postpone Iran talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over oil supplies and regional stability.

Prabhakar Jha
Published15 Sep 2026, 06:33:07 AM IST
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The Houthis and Saudi Arabia have been trading attacks for the past several days as situation escalates in West Asia.
The Houthis and Saudi Arabia have been trading attacks for the past several days as situation escalates in West Asia.(Reuters)

The Yemen conflict escalated on Monday as Iran-aligned Houthis launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, injuring 13 civilians, while Houthi forces continued their advance along Yemen's Red Sea coast. The developments came as Gulf states postponed talks with Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over the conflict’s impact on regional stability and global oil supplies.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Iran-aligned Houthis said they fired dozens of missiles and drones at a military airbase in Khamis Mushait, targeting aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots. Saudi authorities issued emergency alerts in several southern cities, while the Saudi-led coalition said 13 civilians were injured.

Houthis advance along Yemen's Red Sea coast

Houthi forces have continued to strengthen their positions along Yemen's western coast, including taking Perim Island at the mouth of the Red Sea. Saudi and Yemeni air forces have stepped up strikes on Houthi targets, including around the Red Sea port of Mocha.

Strait of Hormuz tensions deepen

Planned talks between Iran and Gulf states on reopening the Strait of Hormuz were postponed, while conflicting reports emerged over an oil tanker damaged in the region. The Revolutionary Guard said the waterway remained under its control and was closed.

Trump says Iran wants a deal

US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to make a deal and that he would decide whether the United States would engage. Washington has so far resisted Saudi requests for direct military intervention beyond intelligence support, according to Reuters.

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15 Sep 2026, 06:33:09 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Saudi, Yemeni air forces step up strikes on Houthi targets

Saudi and Yemeni air forces have increased aerial bombardment of Houthi targets, including areas around the historic Red Sea port of Mocha. A Yemeni official said the Houthis were facing heavy pressure while increasing their missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

15 Sep 2026, 06:33:09 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Houthi advance puts pressure on Saudi oil exports

The Houthi advances, including the taking of Perim Island at the mouth of the Red Sea, have added pressure on Saudi oil exports after an aerial attack knocked the country's east-west pipeline offline. Riyadh blamed the pipeline attack on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

15 Sep 2026, 06:33:09 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Houthis advance along Yemen's Red Sea coast

Yemeni officials said Houthi forces were digging into positions along Yemen's western coast on the Red Sea as urgent deliberations took place in Riyadh over how to respond to their advance. The Houthis have maintained effective control over almost the entire western coast, according to officials with Yemen's internationally recognised government.

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15 Sep 2026, 06:33:10 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Houthis launch missile, drone attacks on Saudi military base

The Houthis said they fired dozens of missiles and drones at a military airbase in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia. They said the attacks targeted aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.

15 Sep 2026, 06:33:10 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: 13 civilians injured in Houthi attacks on 3 Saudi cities

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said 13 civilians were injured in attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on the Saudi cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif on Monday, Reuters reported. Saudi authorities had issued emergency alerts in the affected areas.

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