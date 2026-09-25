US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Tehran wants to revive June ceasefire with US, 'willing to give up 60% enriched uranium'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran wants to revive its June ceasefire understanding with Washington before the US midterm elections in November, telling reporters: “We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections.”

“We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections,” Pezeshkian told NBC News and other news organisations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. “We wish Americans to return to the MOU before the midterms,” he added.

Reuters reported Thursday, citing Iranian, regional and Western sources, that US and Iranian negotiators are exploring a phased agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran.

Iran 'willing to give up 60% enriched uranium'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, according to Iran International, that Tehran was willing to give up uranium enriched to 60% within the framework of international law and its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Asked by Fox News’ Bret Baier whether Iran would give up its 60 percent enriched uranium, Pezeshkian said: “Yes, within the framework of international law, based on the Nonproliferation Treaty. Whatever we are supposed to adhere to, we will.”

Iran still seeks US deal

Pezeshkian said in an interview with Fox News’ Special Report that Tehran remains willing to reach an agreement with Washington despite the killing of its supreme leader, scientists and military commanders in US and Israeli attacks.

He reportedly said Iran was seeking an agreement based on its rights under international law and remained willing to move forward with an earlier understanding reached with President Donald Trump.

“We did reach an agreement with your president,” Pezeshkian said. “That agreement was signed, and based on that, we are willing and still wish to move forward.”

Pezeshkian also said Iran had not closed the Strait of Hormuz and that it had remained open when the country was attacked. “They assassinated and martyred our esteemed supreme leader, our scientists, our military commanders and government,” he added.

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