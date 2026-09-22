US-Iran War LIVE: US threatens Iran airlines with shutdown; oil prices edge higher

US-Iran War LIVE: The US-Iran conflict continues to widen across the Middle East, with Washington threatening secondary sanctions that could effectively shut Iranian airlines out of international travel, while Iran-aligned Houthis push to consolidate their gains near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Shipping tensions are also rising in the Strait of Hormuz, with vessels reporting projectile attacks, as the US considers a $5 billion fund to rebuild regional energy infrastructure and reduce reliance on the key waterway.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel from September 23, with foreign airports, fuel suppliers and ticketing companies facing potential secondary sanctions if they continue servicing the carriers.
Houthi fighters are seeking to seize strategic heights in Yemen's Taiz and Lahij provinces to consolidate their control along the Red Sea coast, according to Yemeni military sources. The advance has heightened concerns over Saudi oil exports and the security of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
UKMTO reported that multiple vessels have been struck by projectiles or debris from unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. One LPG tanker was hit by debris while another vessel suffered minor crew injuries, according to the maritime security agency.
The Trump administration has proposed a $5 billion fund to help rebuild critical infrastructure damaged during the Iran war and reduce regional reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. Proposed projects include expanding oil and gas routes that bypass the waterway, restoring energy infrastructure and strengthening critical assets.
US President Donald Trump spoke with Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi about the Houthi advance around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Alimi requested US support for his Saudi-backed government, but two sources said Trump made no direct pledge of military assistance.
Yemeni government forces said the Saudi-led coalition launched intense airstrikes on Houthi positions, gatherings and weapons depots west of Taiz province, Al Jazeera reported.
An LPG tanker travelling outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was hit by debris from unknown projectiles, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. All crew members were reported safe and the tanker was continuing to its next port of call. UKMTO also reported another vessel had been hit in the strait, causing minor injuries to crew.
Trump spoke by phone with Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday to discuss the Houthi advance around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, four people familiar with the matter said.
The Trump administration had prepared to launch airstrikes against the Houthis on Sunday before President Donald Trump called them off at the last minute, the New York Times reported.
Houthi fighters pushed to seize strategic heights in Yemen as they sought to consolidate gains along the Red Sea coast, according to Yemeni military sources. The Houthis were seeking control of the Kahboub Mountains in Taiz and Lahij provinces, which separate the Red Sea coast from the government-held south. Fighting has centred around Al-Wazi'iyah district and Ras al-Ara.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Iranian airlines could effectively be shut out of international travel from September 23 as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against foreign companies that continue providing services to the carriers.
China has privately urged Tehran to help curb attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, three Iranian sources said. The move came after Saudi Arabia appealed to Beijing following a recent surge in Houthi military operations, including attacks targeting Riyadh and a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu.
Saudi Aramco has increased crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz after attacks on its East-West Pipeline forced it to halt some shipments through Yanbu. Tanker tracking data showed Aramco loaded about 14 million barrels of crude on seven supertankers inside the Gulf on Sunday.
Oil prices gained on Tuesday as markets steadied after several days of declines, with investors watching for developments on potential US-Iran talks at the UN General Assembly this week. Brent crude rose 22 cents, or 0.22%, to $100.57 a barrel, while WTI October futures edged up 2 cents to $95.80.