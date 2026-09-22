US-Iran War LIVE: US threatens Iran airlines with shutdown; oil prices edge higher

US-Iran War LIVE: The US-Iran conflict continues to widen across the Middle East, with Washington threatening secondary sanctions that could effectively shut Iranian airlines out of international travel, while Iran-aligned Houthis push to consolidate their gains near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Shipping tensions are also rising in the Strait of Hormuz, with vessels reporting projectile attacks, as the US considers a $5 billion fund to rebuild regional energy infrastructure and reduce reliance on the key waterway.

US threatens secondary sanctions against Iranian airlines

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel from September 23, with foreign airports, fuel suppliers and ticketing companies facing potential secondary sanctions if they continue servicing the carriers.

Houthis push for strategic heights near Bab el-Mandeb

Houthi fighters are seeking to seize strategic heights in Yemen's Taiz and Lahij provinces to consolidate their control along the Red Sea coast, according to Yemeni military sources. The advance has heightened concerns over Saudi oil exports and the security of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Strait of Hormuz tensions rise as vessels hit by projectiles

UKMTO reported that multiple vessels have been struck by projectiles or debris from unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. One LPG tanker was hit by debris while another vessel suffered minor crew injuries, according to the maritime security agency.

US weighs $5 billion fund to rebuild Middle East energy infrastructure

The Trump administration has proposed a $5 billion fund to help rebuild critical infrastructure damaged during the Iran war and reduce regional reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. Proposed projects include expanding oil and gas routes that bypass the waterway, restoring energy infrastructure and strengthening critical assets.

Trump holds talks with Yemen leader as US weighs Houthi response

US President Donald Trump spoke with Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi about the Houthi advance around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Alimi requested US support for his Saudi-backed government, but two sources said Trump made no direct pledge of military assistance.