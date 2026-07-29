US-Iran war LIVE: US and Saudi Arabia launch joint strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq

US-Iran war LIVE: US military says it conducted joint strikes with Saudi Arabia in Iraq against Iran-aligned militant groups directed by the IRGC to target US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. CENTCOM says the attacks on US forces were unsuccessful.
The US military said it intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles launched at American forces in the Middle East, hours after carrying out precision strikes in Iraq against Iran-aligned groups it said were planning attacks on US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure. US Central Command said all the missiles were successfully intercepted and American forces remain "vigilant". Axios, citing a US official, reported the missiles were aimed at a US base in Jordan.
Diplomatic efforts over the Strait of Hormuz continued as Oman presented Iran with a Gulf-backed proposal to jointly manage the strategic waterway, including a voluntary contribution system for ships using the route, Reuters reported. However, a U.S. official rejected any arrangement involving tolls or transit fees, insisting the Strait is an international waterway that must remain open and free of Iranian restrictions.
Regional tensions widened after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the Eastern Province, blaming Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq. Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed they fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea for violating their newly declared maritime blockade. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker heard an explosion while transiting the southern Red Sea, though no casualties or damage were reported.
US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were progressing but warned Washington was prepared to resume military strikes if diplomacy failed. Iran, however, denied seeking fresh negotiations with the United States and accused Washington of violating last month's framework agreement. The conflict, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, continues to fuel instability across the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint.
US President Donald Trump says his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington "went very well." In separate posts on Truth Social, Trump says he discussed "many important subjects" with both leaders but does not disclose details. Netanyahu and Zelenskiy were in Washington to attend a memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham.
Saudi Arabia says its armed forces carried out targeted strikes against Iran-backed militia targets in Iraq in coordination with US Central Command (CENTCOM). Riyadh says the operation was launched in response to recent drone attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities, marking a further escalation in regional tensions, according to Reuters.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis say they fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, claiming the vessel violated their recently announced maritime blockade. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency says a tanker reported hearing an explosion in the southern Red Sea, though no casualties or damage were reported.
A US official says any coordination deal on the Strait of Hormuz will not include tolls or transit fees, rejecting Iran's proposal to charge ships using the strategic waterway. Washington maintains the Strait is an international waterway and should remain open without restrictions or mandatory payments.
Oman has presented Iran with a Gulf-backed proposal to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz, including a system of voluntary contributions from ships using the strategic waterway, Reuters reports. The proposal aims to restore shipping disrupted by the US-Iran conflict, though discussions remain ongoing.
The US military says it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles launched by Iran at American forces in the Middle East. US Central Command (CENTCOM) says all the missiles were successfully intercepted after what it described as an "attempted surprise attack" by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Axios reports the missiles were aimed at a US base in Jordan.
The US military says it carried out precision strikes with Saudi Arabia's armed forces in Iraq against Iran-aligned militant groups. US Central Command (CENTCOM) says the groups were directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. The military adds that the attempted attacks on American forces were unsuccessful.
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