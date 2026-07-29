US-Iran war Highlights: Saudi Arabia seeks global coalition to counter Houthi Red Sea attacks

US-Iran war Highlights: US military says it conducted joint strikes with Saudi Arabia in Iraq against Iran-aligned militant groups directed by the IRGC to target US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. CENTCOM says the attacks on US forces were unsuccessful.

US intercepts Iranian missiles

The US military said it intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles launched at American forces in the Middle East, hours after carrying out precision strikes in Iraq against Iran-aligned groups it said were planning attacks on US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure. US Central Command said all the missiles were successfully intercepted and American forces remain "vigilant". Axios, citing a US official, reported the missiles were aimed at a US base in Jordan.

Oman pushes Hormuz proposal, US rejects tolls

Diplomatic efforts over the Strait of Hormuz continued as Oman presented Iran with a Gulf-backed proposal to jointly manage the strategic waterway, including a voluntary contribution system for ships using the route, Reuters reported. However, a U.S. official rejected any arrangement involving tolls or transit fees, insisting the Strait is an international waterway that must remain open and free of Iranian restrictions.

Saudi downs drones; Houthis claim Red Sea attack

Regional tensions widened after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the Eastern Province, blaming Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq. Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed they fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea for violating their newly declared maritime blockade. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker heard an explosion while transiting the southern Red Sea, though no casualties or damage were reported.

Trump warns of more strikes as Iran rules out fresh talks

US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were progressing but warned Washington was prepared to resume military strikes if diplomacy failed. Iran, however, denied seeking fresh negotiations with the United States and accused Washington of violating last month's framework agreement. The conflict, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, continues to fuel instability across the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint.