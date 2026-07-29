US-Iran war Highlights: Saudi Arabia seeks global coalition to counter Houthi Red Sea attacks

US-Iran war Highlights: US military says it conducted joint strikes with Saudi Arabia in Iraq against Iran-aligned militant groups directed by the IRGC to target US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. CENTCOM says the attacks on US forces were unsuccessful.
The US military said it intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles launched at American forces in the Middle East, hours after carrying out precision strikes in Iraq against Iran-aligned groups it said were planning attacks on US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure. US Central Command said all the missiles were successfully intercepted and American forces remain "vigilant". Axios, citing a US official, reported the missiles were aimed at a US base in Jordan.
Diplomatic efforts over the Strait of Hormuz continued as Oman presented Iran with a Gulf-backed proposal to jointly manage the strategic waterway, including a voluntary contribution system for ships using the route, Reuters reported. However, a U.S. official rejected any arrangement involving tolls or transit fees, insisting the Strait is an international waterway that must remain open and free of Iranian restrictions.
Regional tensions widened after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the Eastern Province, blaming Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq. Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed they fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea for violating their newly declared maritime blockade. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker heard an explosion while transiting the southern Red Sea, though no casualties or damage were reported.
US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were progressing but warned Washington was prepared to resume military strikes if diplomacy failed. Iran, however, denied seeking fresh negotiations with the United States and accused Washington of violating last month's framework agreement. The conflict, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, continues to fuel instability across the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint.
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Trump responding to a Reuters report that Iran is expected to receive up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired missiles in the coming weeks, said: “That was surprising. I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising.”
“He told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake, but he knows I’d be quite disappointed. He’s coming here, I think, on Sept. 24th,” he added speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.
Saudi Arabia is working to form an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, Reuters report cited two sources familiar with the discussions.
The coalition's membership has not been finalized, with Riyadh currently holding talks with dozens of countries.
The Saudi Center for International Communication has not commented on the reported initiative.
On July 20, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, claiming it was in response to an alleged Saudi siege on Yemen.
Since announcing the blockade, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.
Brent crude surged 6.7% to $87.55 a barrel after renewed fighting involving Iran raised concerns over global oil supplies.
The latest escalation followed Iranian missile attacks on US forces and joint US-Saudi strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
Brent crude has been highly volatile this month, swinging between $72 and $102 per barrel amid uncertainty over Middle East tensions and oil shipping.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a pro-Iran armed group, responding over the joint US-Saudi strikes in Iraq, said "our response to the American enemy is inevitable, and may target its tools in Saudi Arabia".
US imposes fresh sanctions on two Iranian companies accused of charging commercial vessels for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US Treasury Department sanctioned Persian Gulf Marine Insurance Company and HormuzSafe Marine Services Authority.
Washington alleges the firms force ships to buy mandatory maritime "insurance" to transit the strategic waterway.
The US also sanctioned eight companies operating "shadow fleet" vessels transporting Iranian oil. (Bloomberg)
Iran condemns US-Saudi strikes on Iraq, says 'you will be responsible' for 'criminal, inhumane and provocative actions'
Iran strongly condemned the joint US-Saudi precision strikes in Iraq, calling them "criminal, inhumane and provocative."
Tehran accused Washington and Riyadh of violating Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said the strikes targeted official Iraqi institutions and Arbaeen pilgrim processions and stations.
According to CENTCOM, the targeted groups had been directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
The US military said the strikes were launched in response to more than 30 IRGC-directed drone attacks over the previous 72 hours.
More than a dozen Lebanese lawyers filed a complaint against prominent banker Antoun Sehnaoui over his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.
The complaint was submitted to the prosecutor's office in Beirut on Wednesday.
Lawyers allege Sehnaoui violated Lebanon's boycott law by having contact with an Israeli official.
Lebanon and Israel remain technically in a state of war, and Lebanese law prohibits citizens from having contact with Israelis.
Iraq vows to defend sovereignty, prevent threats to neighbours
Four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed in US-Saudi strikes on the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, Tehran-based Didban news website reported on Wednesday.
Oil prices surged on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that Iran was “going to get a beating” in response to an attempted attack on US forces.
Brent crude rose 5.8% to $86.82 a barrel, while US crude jumped 6.4% to $84.30.
US President Donald Trump vowed a strong military response after Iran launched ballistic missiles at US forces in Jordan, saying the US would "beat the f*** out of them." Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the overnight strikes had been intercepted, described Iran-backed militias as "a cancer on the world", said US strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq were coordinated with Baghdad, and added that talks with Tehran would continue despite the latest attack.
A Norwegian teenager has been convicted in the UK of conspiracy to commit murder after prosecutors said he was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organised crime group allegedly used by the Iranian government. British and US authorities have sanctioned the network over its alleged links to Iran.
Yemen's internationally recognised government said the Houthis are planning to impose transit fees on ships using the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait with support from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. It said the proposed system would generate funding for the group's military operations while increasing its control over one of the world's busiest shipping routes.
Iranian state media said a US airstrike targeted an area near Piranshahr in West Azarbaijan province, close to the Iraq border, on Wednesday. Local officials said the missile hit an uninhabited area, causing no casualties.
Iran's military said its navy has full control over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean. A senior commander claimed no movement through the strategic waterway could take place without approval from Iran's army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.
Iran has condemned the US-Saudi strikes on Iran-backed forces in Iraq, calling them a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and international law. Tehran accused the US and Israel of seeking to widen the regional conflict.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has cancelled a planned meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Iran-backed Iraqi forces attacked Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported. The attacks prompted overnight joint US-Saudi strikes on the Iran-backed group in Iraq.
A newspaper aligned with Iran's chief negotiator has questioned whether China's reduced crude imports undermined Tehran's long-standing strategy of using the Strait of Hormuz as an economic pressure point. The editorial comes as the expected oil price surge during the conflict failed to materialise.
US Central Command has warned troops that social media posts and cellphone videos could help Iran assess its strikes and identify American bases, Reuters reported. The warning comes as some US personnel in Jordan face phone restrictions over operational security concerns.