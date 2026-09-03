US-Iran War: Marco Rubio reacts to Modi-Pezeshkian meet at SCO summit - 'There's no trade deal between India and Iran'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 2 September (US Time) that he did not think India and Iran were talking of a trade deal, and many countries around the world talk to the regime in Tehran.

Rubio's remarks came during an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio in response to a question on the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek earlier this week.

"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran. Obviously, there are – countries all develop their own foreign policy, and many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime," Rubio said in response to a remark by Kilmeade that Modi and Pezeshkian appeared to set up a trade deal.

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Pezeshkian at Bishek. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the US-Iran war broke out, impacting the Middle East and beyond, following US and Israeli attacks on Tehran earlier this year.

"I mean, we've met with elements of the Iranian regime as well, in terms of some of these discussions that have occurred and there's been contact with them," Rubio said in the interview.

The US Secretary of State said President Donald Trump has made it clear that no country should help Iran evade sanctions.

"No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon. And if countries decide to do that, then we're going to have to sanction them too," Rubio said.

What transpired during Modi-Pezeshkian meeting? An Iranian readout about the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting said the Iranian president expressed "appreciation" for New Delhi's support and cooperation with Iran during the recent war and emphasised the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

"From the very beginning of our administration, our efforts have been focused on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Pezeshkian said.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, with Iran targeting US military bases in Jordan. According to a Reuters report citing the Iranian foreign ministry, the attack was in response to a US attack on Larak Island.

The President referred to India's important position and capacities in the region and the world, as well as the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

Pezeshkian urged Modi to use India's extensive contacts with various parties to help them move away from the path of war and bloodshed and return to the path of dialogue and agreement.

No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon.

"We believe that the solution to the issues we face lies in dialogue and cooperation, and that all available capacities must be mobilised to prevent the spread of insecurity and conflict," he said.