US-Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices gain as Hormuz impasse continues after Tehran refuses to soften demands

US-Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices rose again after Iran said it wouldn't soften demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Trump rejected the seven-day ceasefire proposal to do so, dimming hopes of a speedy resumption of traffic through the strategic waterway. Brent advanced to around $106 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed above $93. Tehran’s conditions are something Washington might have agreed to about a year ago, Trump told Axios in an interview on Sunday, saying that Iran has overplayed its hand. The US president said he expects negotiations to resume this week, Axios said. Crude prices swung last week on mixed signals over the talks, recovering Middle East flows, and uncertainty over US measures to curb record diesel prices.

Trump expects pre-midterm strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed confidence that Washington will win the conflict with Tehran "very soon," adding that fresh military strikes ahead of the US midterms are "possible." He made these remarks to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup and noted that an end to the confrontation would bring global oil prices to fall sharply, reiterating that denying Tehran a nuclear weapon is the primary American objective. Trump said, “I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war.”

Gold declines as Hormuz deadlock keeps rate-hike bets elevated

Gold dropped, following a weekly decline, as an impasse over the Strait of Hormuz kept energy costs elevated and maintained pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further to combat sticky inflation. Bullion was trading around $4,265 an ounce, after ending the previous week down more than 2%. The US-Iran conflict is entering its eighth month, with Brent crude up 70% this year. Gold has traded in a relatively narrow range between $4,230 and $4,510 an ounce this month as traders repeatedly recalibrate the outlook for Fed policy, well below a record high of almost $5,600 reached in January.

Iran refuses to soften demands after Trump rejects ceasefire proposal

Iran on Sunday (local time) stuck to its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it would not soften its demands despite US President Donald Trump rejecting the seven-day ceasefire proposal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "The US president has made some good remarks as well as many contradictory ones, which unfortunately we hear from him frequently."

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran war: