US-Iran war Highlights: IRGC claims attack on US base in Kuwait under Operation Nasr-2

US-Iran war news LIVE: Jordan’s air defenses shot down five missiles launched from Iran Thursday morning, the country's state-run Petra news agency said, hours after the U.S. military announced it had completed “a heavy wave of strikes against Iran” in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan. No casualties were reported from Jordan's interception of the missiles, the news agency quoted the spokesman for the country's armed forces as saying

US military conducts fresh strikes in Iran

The US military on Wednesday (local time) began conducting fresh strikes in Iran, marking its first attacks since 24 July, when US President Donald Trump paused military action to give negotiations another chance, Axios reported, citing a US official. The strikes against Tehran were launched in retaliation for an Iranian missile attack targeting a US base in Jordan a day earlier. According to the US military, all the missiles were intercepted. On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that Washington would hit Tehran "very hard" and added that the Islamic Republic had acknowledged that launching the missiles was a mistake and asked the US not to retaliate.

US strikes $58.6 billion Patriot missile deal amid dwindling stockpile concerns

The Pentagon on Wednesday said the US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth up to $58.6 billion to produce Patriot interceptor missiles, as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine continue to strain US weapons stockpiles. The Army said the Lockheed contract converts a previous one-year deal worth $4.7 billion, awarded in April, into a seven-year agreement, creating a multiyear procurement plan for the interceptors from fiscal years 2026 through 2032. Washington has supplied large quantities of weapons to its allies while also using munitions in its military operations against the Islamic Republic, raising concerns over inventories of key air defence and precision-guided weapons.

US accuses IRGC of threatening ships in Hormuz

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of threatening merchant vessels attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. This key waterway has remained a sticking point in negotiations between the two sides. CENTCOM said maintaining access to the crucial sea route is essential for global maritime traffic, regardless of Iran's claims. In an official statement issued on Wednesday (local time), CENTCOM said the IRGC had recently threatened and attempted to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the strategic waterway. The statement added: "After recently threatening and attempting to attack commercial vessels and innocent mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to claim that international mariners should only use routes the IRGC prefers."

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran over Strait of Hormuz 'extortion scheme'

Washington has imposed fresh sanctions on entities linked to the IRGC, accusing them of extorting commercial vessels operating through the Strait of Hormuz. The US Treasury Department said the measures target eight oil tankers and 10 corporate entities. The sanctions mark the latest move in Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at curbing Iran's illicit petroleum trade and shadow fleet. An official statement said the action targeted "the Iranian regime's desperate efforts to monetise the Strait of Hormuz and prop up the nation's failing economy."