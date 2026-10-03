US-Iran war news LIVE: Two oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz by 'unidentified projectiles,' says UKMTO

US-Iran war news LIVE: The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime agency, said on Friday (local time) that two oil tankers were struck by "unidentified projectiles" in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the latest threat to shipping in the strategic waterway. According to the maritime agency, the first attack caused "a small fire and blackout onboard", and the fire was later extinguished. Further, the agency noted that there were no reported casualties or environmental impact. Without specifying the ship's port of origin and destination, the UKMTO said the vessel was later able to resume its journey out of the strait. Hours later, another crude oil tanker reported being struck by an "unknown projectile" east of Oman, with all crew safe and no environmental damage reported.

FlyDubai pilot who nearly crashed the plane was banned from flying by Oman

The FlyDubai co-pilot who nearly crashed a Tel Aviv-bound flight with at least 182 people onboard on Wednesday was reportedly barred from flying in his native Oman over concerns that he had adopted extremist views. The co-pilot was eventually hired by the UAE-based airline. However, it wasn't immediately clear to what extent he was vetted when he was hired in the Emirates.

Trump warns Iran over FlyDubai flight attack

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran over the recent FlyDubai flight attack, in which a co-pilot nearly crashed a Tel Aviv-bound flight with at least 182 people aboard. Addressing reporters, Trump said that early information suggests links between the attack and Tehran; however, he did not elaborate on the details. He also said that if it is determined that Iranian agents were behind the attack, the United States will “hit them very hard.”

Saudi civil defense says shrapnel from ballistic missile in Asir injures one

The Saudi Civil Defense said on Saturday that shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile in Ahad Rafidah governorate in the Asir region injured one person, the Saudi state news agency reported. The missile was fired on Friday by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, it said.

G7 agrees deal to ease global energy supply concerns

G7 countries agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil to ease global energy supply concerns, as President Donald Trump hailed the decision and said the US would not impose a threatened diesel export ban. The announcement came following a video conference of G7 leaders chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, after Washington stepped up pressure on Europe to release strategic reserves and threatened a diesel export ban.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for more updates related to the US-Iran war.