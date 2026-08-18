US-Iran war news LIVE: As US-Iran peace prospects dim, Turkish President Erdogan urges Trump to pursue talks

US-Iran war news LIVE: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call to pursue talks with Iran to de-escalate tensions between the two countries and offered Ankara's support. Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army, has made repeated calls to end the war. Further, it has also maintained close ties with the US, Iran, and mediators like Pakistan and Qatar, while also acting as an intermediary between the parties. Following the phone call, the Turkish presidency said in a statement, "Erdogan stated that it is of great importance to make the utmost of diplomacy regarding the tensions between Iran and the United States, that we hope the talks will continue, and that Turkey will continue to support peace efforts."
RTX awarded with $23 billion contract from US Navy
RTX Corp. won a contract worth $23 billion from the US Navy to boost production of more than 7,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles, one of the US’s most potent offensive weapons, as stockpiles have come under strain in the five-month war on Iran. Monday’s multi-year contract runs through 2032 and stems from one of the numerous “framework” agreements announced earlier this year by the Pentagon’s undersecretary for acquisition, Michael Duffey. As part of the contract, RTX said it will boost capacity and work closely with hundreds of US suppliers to "rapidly scale output to meet long-term needs." Among the 7,000 are an unspecified number of kits to convert the land-attack missile into a ship-killer, the Navy said.
Trump reiterates making Hormuz a US territory
Trump on Monday (local time) reiterated his remarks about declaring the Strait of Hormuz a "US territory," asserting Washington has "total control" in the region. Speaking to reporters, the US President highlighted the effectiveness of the naval blockade that the US military has been enforcing on Iranian ports and stressed that oil prices are now coming down and the Strait of Hormuz is open. He said, "I think it's a great idea. I mean, we control it with the blockade. I like the idea of declaring it a territory. We have total control over the Strait. Now, they can be a nuisance; they can put a mine in the water, and people don't like having mines hit their billion-dollar ships. But the blockade has been very effective. Now, maybe that will stop, or maybe it'll open up even further, but we're taking out millions of barrels of oil a week if you look at the kind of numbers that we're doing."
He added that Iran is in big trouble, noting, "They have 300 per cent inflation, the country's a mess, and their military is totally defeated."
Iran will shift to a "fully offensive" military posture because efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war with the US have stalled, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, as Washington ruled out extending a temporary ceasefire agreement.
Trump on Monday (local time) reiterated his remarks about declaring the Strait of Hormuz a "US territory," asserting Washington has "total control" in the region. Speaking to reporters, the US President highlighted the effectiveness of the naval blockade that the US military has been enforcing on Iranian ports and stressed that oil prices are now coming down and the Strait of Hormuz is open.
RTX Corp. won a contract worth $23 billion from the US Navy to boost production of more than 7,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles, one of the US’s most potent offensive weapons, as stockpiles have come under strain in the five-month war on Iran.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call to pursue talks with Iran to de-escalate tensions between the two countries and offered Ankara's support. Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army, has made repeated calls to end the war.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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