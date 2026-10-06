US-Iran war LIVE: Trump "personally" thinks Iran behind attack on Flydubai flight after Vance says US yet to find a link

US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he "personally" believes Iran was responsible for the terrorist attack carried out by an Omani co-pilot on a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv last week, despite JD Vance stating that the US is yet to find a link. Responding to media queries at the White House, Trump said, "I do. I personally do," when asked whether he believed Iran was responsible for the attack on the Flydubai flight. His remarks came days after an Omani co-pilot on the Flydubai flight attacked flight captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe in an attempt to crash the aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport.

Middle East war sharpens focus on ASEAN energy security plans

Southeast Asian energy ministers meeting in Manila this week face the prospect of a prolonged Middle East war that has exposed the region's vulnerabilities to imported energy. As the US-Israeli war against Iran drags on, there is increased urgency for ASEAN to implement its proposed energy security plans and reduce its exposure to price shocks caused by attacks on infrastructure and shipping routes in the Middle East. ASEAN imports more than half of its crude from the Middle East for its refineries at a time when global benchmark prices are around $100 a barrel. The conflict has also sharpened concerns about broader energy security risks as Chinese refiners have suspended oil product exports for October.

Yemeni government forces drive Houthis from Bab el-Mandeb

On Monday, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched a rapid advance to retake the coast around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait up to the city of Mocha, pushing the Iran-backed Houthis out of most of the areas they seized last month. In response, the Houthis said they had attacked key locations in Saudi Arabia, including the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh, the Abha international airport, and the Khamis Mushait military base. On Monday, government sources said the Yemeni forces of the internationally recognised government, backed by heavy Saudi air strikes, reached the outskirts of Mocha late on Monday, and Houthi fighters were retreating into the highlands.

B-1 bombers forced out of the UK base due to terror threats: Trump

Donald Trump on Monday said fresh threats of terror attacks prompted the US to move its B-1 bombers from their base in the UK, contradicting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had earlier described the move as part of a regular rotation. Addressing reporters, he said, "They didn’t fly out by accident,” and added, "There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy, we’ll capture the enemy and beat the enemy. But why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far.”

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to catch all the latest updates on the US-Iran war.