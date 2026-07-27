US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran halts strikes, Mike Waltz says Trump 'giving talks some space'

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran and the United States halted their fire exchange on 26 July, bringing the Gulf shipping and oil industry a major respite from missile strikes as US President Donald Trump's envoy said he was "giving talks some space". Tehran said it had halted retaliatory strikes against Washington's allies in the Middle East, with US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz saying that while forces remained "locked and loaded", Trump would give negotiations "a little bit of room". Before Friday, the US military had carried out strikes against Iran for 13 consecutive nights, in the largest rekindling of the roughly five-month-old war since an April ceasefire.

Trump shares AI-generated images to highlight US' military might

Trump on Sunday (local time) shared a series of AI-generated images to emphasise American military supremacy, particularly against Iran, and advance political themes surrounding the 2028 election campaign. The US President shared the images on his Truth Social account and spans direct depictions of armed conflict and maritime seizures, futuristic defence visuals, historical comparisons, and domestic political symbolism. In one of the images labelled "Guardians of the World," a massive Trump stands over the horizon behind American stealth fighter jets marked "U.S.A.," which fly above giant explosions tearing through ground targets labelled "IRAN" while US warships patrol the water below.

Red Sea shipping slows after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Shipping data from Kpler showed on Monday that ship traffic through Bab el-Mandeb fell on 26 July after Iran-backed Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the coast of the Red Sea, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz stayed low over the weekend. Data showed that 11 commodity vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on the previous day, marking the lowest level in months. Red Sea traffic has been disrupted off the coast of Yemen since last week by the Tehran-aligned Houthis, who want to blockade Saudi exports, expanding the US-Iran conflict that has already choked oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Seven of the vessels that passed through Bab el-Mandeb were oil tankers, with three of them entering the Red Sea. Two of them are very large crude carriers (VLCCs) heading to the port of Yanbu to load Saudi crude, while the third is a Russian-linked ship, the data showed.

Oil prices slump as US' pause of strikes on Iran cools regional tension

Oil tumbled at the week’s open after the US paused strikes against Iran over the weekend, easing energy supply risks in the Middle East even as Houthis claimed attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia. Brent retreated by more than 7% in the initial few minutes of the session to dip below $90 a barrel, before trading near $92. US oil marker West Texas Intermediate also declined, along with European natural gas.