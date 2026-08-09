US-Iran war news LIVE: Iranian media releases first undated video of Supreme Leader Khamenei amid health rumours

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency recently released a video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei days after Israeli media reported that he was rushed to the hospital in ‘critical condition.’

Saudi says Aramco plant blaze extinguished

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early on Sunday at a facility at Aramco's Jazan refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said, adding that there were no injuries. Aramco's industrial security teams had brought the fire under control, and the relevant authorities were completing procedures to deal with the incident, the ministry said on X. It did not say what caused the fire.

Iran says deal with Oman on Strait of Hormuz is close

Iran on Saturday (local time) said that a deal with Oman over the control of the Strait of Hormuz is close but would not be enough to free up the waterway. Reports indicate that an agreement between Iran and Oman over the strategic waterway, which has been largely shut since the US-Iran conflict began in late February, is seen as crucial to a wider deal to end the war and has led to Tehran establishing a chokehold over the major energy export route. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that Tehran and Muscat were "very close" to an agreement on a new shipping route through Hormuz, but reopening it would depend on other conditions, including Washington's compensation to the Islamic Republic.

Oman reports positive negotiations, condemns attacks on ships

Earlier on Saturday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that Iran had attacked a carrier affiliated with the country's state oil company with a missile as it transited the critical waterway. While no injuries were reported in the latest attack, Oman condemned the repeated attacks on other vessels while transiting the strait. Muscat also noted that negotiations with Tehran on arrangements for shipping through Hormuz were "positive and constructive". Its foreign ministry said, "Oman stresses the importance of avoiding any actions that could affect these negotiations and the progress achieved in a manner that takes into account the interests of all parties."

US defence firms asked to boost production of key systems

The US Pentagon on Saturday (local time) asked the major US defence companies to boost efforts to accelerate the production and delivery of key weapons systems amid new concerns about shortages and gaps exacerbated by the Iran war. Steve Feinberg, the deputy secretary of defense, noted that the department is looking at accelerated or increased procurement for critical programs including wide-area surveillance, air-defense sensors and interceptors, and missile-tracking systems. In a letter sent to defence companies on 5 August, he said, "Years-long development cycles are not acceptable," and added, "We must dramatically accelerate our program schedules and expand our production capacity now." The letter comes amid growing concerns over Washington's depleting stockpile of munitions as the US military attacks Iran and repels its drone and missile strikes on American bases in the region.

IRGC says Strait of Hormuz to reopen after US accepts conditions

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) said the critical waterway would only reopen if the US "fully" accepts Tehran's conditions, despite Iran and Oman stating that they are "very close" to a new shipping protocol for the key waterway. IRGC spokesperson Sardar Mohebi said that reopening the strait would depend on "specific mechanisms and conditions" separate from ongoing negotiations with Oman. He said reopening would be conditional on the US fully accepting Iran's conditions and ending interference in regional negotiations.