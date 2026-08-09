US-Iran war news LIVE: Iranian media releases first undated video of Supreme Leader Khamenei amid health rumours

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency recently released a video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei days after Israeli media reported that he was rushed to the hospital in ‘critical condition.’
Saudi says Aramco plant blaze extinguished
Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early on Sunday at a facility at Aramco's Jazan refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said, adding that there were no injuries. Aramco's industrial security teams had brought the fire under control, and the relevant authorities were completing procedures to deal with the incident, the ministry said on X. It did not say what caused the fire.
Iran says deal with Oman on Strait of Hormuz is close
Iran on Saturday (local time) said that a deal with Oman over the control of the Strait of Hormuz is close but would not be enough to free up the waterway. Reports indicate that an agreement between Iran and Oman over the strategic waterway, which has been largely shut since the US-Iran conflict began in late February, is seen as crucial to a wider deal to end the war and has led to Tehran establishing a chokehold over the major energy export route. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that Tehran and Muscat were "very close" to an agreement on a new shipping route through Hormuz, but reopening it would depend on other conditions, including Washington's compensation to the Islamic Republic.
Oman reports positive negotiations, condemns attacks on ships
Earlier on Saturday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that Iran had attacked a carrier affiliated with the country's state oil company with a missile as it transited the critical waterway. While no injuries were reported in the latest attack, Oman condemned the repeated attacks on other vessels while transiting the strait. Muscat also noted that negotiations with Tehran on arrangements for shipping through Hormuz were "positive and constructive". Its foreign ministry said, "Oman stresses the importance of avoiding any actions that could affect these negotiations and the progress achieved in a manner that takes into account the interests of all parties."
US defence firms asked to boost production of key systems
The US Pentagon on Saturday (local time) asked the major US defence companies to boost efforts to accelerate the production and delivery of key weapons systems amid new concerns about shortages and gaps exacerbated by the Iran war. Steve Feinberg, the deputy secretary of defense, noted that the department is looking at accelerated or increased procurement for critical programs including wide-area surveillance, air-defense sensors and interceptors, and missile-tracking systems. In a letter sent to defence companies on 5 August, he said, "Years-long development cycles are not acceptable," and added, "We must dramatically accelerate our program schedules and expand our production capacity now." The letter comes amid growing concerns over Washington's depleting stockpile of munitions as the US military attacks Iran and repels its drone and missile strikes on American bases in the region.
IRGC says Strait of Hormuz to reopen after US accepts conditions
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) said the critical waterway would only reopen if the US "fully" accepts Tehran's conditions, despite Iran and Oman stating that they are "very close" to a new shipping protocol for the key waterway. IRGC spokesperson Sardar Mohebi said that reopening the strait would depend on "specific mechanisms and conditions" separate from ongoing negotiations with Oman. He said reopening would be conditional on the US fully accepting Iran's conditions and ending interference in regional negotiations.
The Strait of Hormuz, crucial to global supplies of oil and natural gas, was considered an international waterway before the war.
But Iran and Oman are working to finalize a temporary deal that would reopen the strait with ships entering the strait through a route close to Iran and exiting through a route close to Oman, according to two people familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Ships would cross the strait without paying fees or tolls during the interim period, AP reported.
Mahmoud Mardawi, a Hamas official, says Israel has issued “dozens of demolition and displacement orders against more than 100 Palestinian families in al-Walaja” northwest of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed a UN Security Council statement that condemned missile attacks by the Houthis against the kingdom and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
The Pentagon is pressing the US defense industry to accelerate production of weapons to help replenish its diminished stockpile of munitions, including those depleted in the ongoing war with Iran.
China’s factory-gate inflation eased for the first time since the Iran war broke out in late February while consumer prices also decelerated, in another sign that cost pressures from the oil shock are starting to fade.
Iran set preconditions on Saturday for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, including compensation for war damages, complicating a potential deal to open the waterway essential to the world economy.
Tehran has imposed an effective blockade of the strait since the United States and Israel struck Iran in late February, and wants to charge tolls for passage, attacking ships it accuses of attempting to circumvent its preferred route.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd expects a strong recovery of its exports volumes from the second quarter, its CEO and MD Tarun Garg said.
In the first quarter, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) had witnessed a decline in its exports impacted by the West Asia war and temporary production disruption due to a fire incident at the facility of one of its suppliers, Mobis.
Yemen's Houthis are behind the attack on a gas facility in Saudi Arabia's Jubail region, Israeli media reported, after reports emerged of an explosion and fire at an industrial facility in the kingdom's eastern region.
US Rep. Thomas Massie said on Saturday that starting a war in the Middle East would prove to be the Trump administration’s “biggest and most costly blunder,” criticizing what he described as a series of policy failures.
“Of all the stupid things this administration has done… Hiding Epstein files, trying to pass tariffs without Congress, advocating for more spending, ignoring DOGE, indemnifying glyphosate, Starting a war in the Middle East will prove to be the biggest and most costly blunder,” Massie, the Republican Congressman from Kentucky, said in a post on X.
Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, the spokesperson of the Iranian Army, has claimed that the measures taken by the Islamic Republic to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are irreversible. According to Iran’s state-owned IRNA, Brigadier Akraminia said the Iranian Armed Forces were standing firm until the order was fully established. He also claimed that the United States has no choice but to accept the current situation in the strategic waterway.
The leader of Iraq’s Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba militia has promised retaliation for joint Saudi-US strikes last month that hit sites of the country’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), of which it is a member, Al Jazeera reported.
Turkey's foreign minister said Saturday he expected Egypt to join a joint defence agreement with regional partners designed to stabilise the region that is grappling with the Middle East war.
Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early on Sunday at a facility at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said, adding that there were no injuries. Aramco's industrial security teams had brought the fire under control and the relevant authorities were completing procedures to deal with the incident, the ministry said on X. It did not say what caused the fire.
US Central Command (US CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) said it has redirected 53 commercial vessels, disabled and boarded two each as part of the "blockade against Iran".
The central command added that over 30 ships were allowed passage for humanitarian aid, while sailors maintain F/A-18E Super Hornets aboard USS Abraham Lincoln to keep the strike group mission ready.
The Yemeni armed forces have accused the Iran-backed Houthis of launching fresh attacks on Marib city, targeting residential neighbourhoods and camps housing displaced people with ballistic missiles, Al Jazeera reported.
Iran's politburo-like body known as the Supreme National Security Council said the Strait of Hormuz will not open until the United States "corrects its behaviour," issuing new demands that could shake up talks on a deal to manage the waterway and traffic on it.
Iran's state broadcaster published the statement by the council's secretary, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who is also a commander in the powerful Revolutionary Guard.
A day after Israeli media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader was in critical condition and had been rushed to a hospital, Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency released an undated video showing Mojtaba Khamenei appearing to be in good health.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) said the critical waterway would reopen only if the US "fully" accepts Tehran's conditions, despite Iran and Oman stating they are "very close" to a new shipping protocol for the key waterway. IRGC spokesperson Sardar Mohebi said that reopening the strait would depend on "specific mechanisms and conditions" separate from ongoing negotiations with Oman.
The US Pentagon on Saturday (local time) asked the major US defence companies to boost efforts to accelerate the production and delivery of key weapons systems amid new concerns about shortages and gaps exacerbated by the Iran war. Steve Feinberg, the deputy secretary of defense, noted that the department is looking at accelerated or increased procurement for critical programs including wide-area surveillance, air-defense sensors and interceptors, and missile-tracking systems.
Earlier on Saturday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that Iran had attacked a carrier affiliated with the country's state oil company with a missile as it transited the critical waterway. While no injuries were reported in the latest attack, Oman condemned the repeated attacks on other vessels while transiting the strait.