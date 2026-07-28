US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives in US to meet Trump; Iran to remain 'first and foremost' on talks agenda

US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US on Monday (local time) to hold high-level talks with US President Donald Trump, placing regional security and the confrontation with Iran at the top of the agenda. Before leaving, the Israeli PM stressed that addressing threats from Iran would be his primary objective during his discussions with Trump. Netanyahu's trip will be his eighth face-to-face bilateral meeting with the US President, who returned to office in January last year. In remarks shared on X, he wrote, "We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost, Iran," and added, "Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us. I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal: to ensure the security, strength, and future of our dear State of Israel."
Gold holds gains as Trump gets optimistic over US-Iran talks
Gold remained higher after Trump said Washington and Tehran were engaged in discussions aimed at ending the conflict, which has fueled inflation worries and strengthened expectations of higher interest rates. The precious metal traded near $4,075 an ounce in early trading after climbing 0.6 per cent on Monday. Trump said there’s “a good chance that something could happen” regarding a deal, remarks that appeared to ease concerns over an immediate military escalation. However, he cautioned that hostilities could resume if the negotiations fail to produce an agreement. Gold has traded close to the $4,000-an-ounce mark since late June, supported by investors buying on price declines, helping the metal stay above a level many market participants regard as an important psychological support. Despite that resilience, bullion has fallen by more than 20 per cent since the conflict began five months ago.
Trump says US "not involved" in conflict between Houthis and Saudis
The US President on Monday (local time) clarified Washington's stance on the ongoing fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, stating that the US is "not involved with that" right now, but left the door open for future intervention "if there's a problem."
Trump made these remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One and said Washington has been "dealing with Saudi Arabia" currently amid the ongoing negotiations regarding the civil nuclear deal between the two nations.
Oil extends decline amid optimism over US-Iran peace talks
Oil extended a steep drop after Trump said the US and Iran were engaged in talks to end the Middle East conflict. West Texas Intermediate fell below $82 a barrel after losing more than 7% on Monday. Brent sank by the most in more than three months to close near $88. Crude has been whipsawed this month, initially surging as hostilities between Washington and Tehran re-escalated and the war spread to the Red Sea, then slumping in recent days as tensions eased. Still, traders remain cautious as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has yet to normalize.
Oil traders pored over satellite images that showed smoke appearing at several Saudi oil facilities over the past 48 hours, but the data offered few clues as to whether the kingdom’s energy production had been impacted by recent attacks from Iran-backed militias.
Donald Trump said the US and Iran were engaged in diplomatic talks to end the Middle East conflict, but warned the two sides would return to fighting if negotiations didn’t yield a deal.
“The only reason they want to meet is because we’ve been hitting them very hard,” Trump told reporters Monday aboard Air Force One. “There’s a good chance that something could happen, and if it does good. If it doesn’t, we go back to doing what we were doing.”
Oil extended a steep drop after Trump said the US and Iran were engaged in talks to end the Middle East conflict. West Texas Intermediate fell below $82 a barrel after losing more than 7% on Monday. Brent sank by the most in more than three months to close near $88.
The US President on Monday (local time) clarified Washington's stance on the ongoing fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, stating that the US is "not involved with that" right now, but left the door open for future intervention “if there's a problem.”
Gold remained higher after Trump said Washington and Tehran were engaged in discussions aimed at ending the conflict, which has fueled inflation worries and strengthened expectations of higher interest rates. The precious metal traded near $4,075 an ounce in early trading after climbing 0.6 per cent on Monday. Trump said there’s “a good chance that something could happen” regarding a deal, remarks that appeared to ease concerns over an immediate military escalation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US on Monday (local time) to hold high-level talks with US President Donald Trump, placing regional security and the confrontation with Iran at the top of the agenda. Before leaving, the Israeli PM stressed that addressing threats from Iran would be his primary objective during his discussions with Trump. Netanyahu's trip will be his eighth face-to-face bilateral meeting with the US President, who returned to office in January last year.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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