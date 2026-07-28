US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives in US to meet Trump; Iran to remain 'first and foremost' on talks agenda

US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US on Monday (local time) to hold high-level talks with US President Donald Trump, placing regional security and the confrontation with Iran at the top of the agenda. Before leaving, the Israeli PM stressed that addressing threats from Iran would be his primary objective during his discussions with Trump. Netanyahu's trip will be his eighth face-to-face bilateral meeting with the US President, who returned to office in January last year. In remarks shared on X, he wrote, "We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost, Iran," and added, "Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us. I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal: to ensure the security, strength, and future of our dear State of Israel."

Gold holds gains as Trump gets optimistic over US-Iran talks

Gold remained higher after Trump said Washington and Tehran were engaged in discussions aimed at ending the conflict, which has fueled inflation worries and strengthened expectations of higher interest rates. The precious metal traded near $4,075 an ounce in early trading after climbing 0.6 per cent on Monday. Trump said there’s “a good chance that something could happen” regarding a deal, remarks that appeared to ease concerns over an immediate military escalation. However, he cautioned that hostilities could resume if the negotiations fail to produce an agreement. Gold has traded close to the $4,000-an-ounce mark since late June, supported by investors buying on price declines, helping the metal stay above a level many market participants regard as an important psychological support. Despite that resilience, bullion has fallen by more than 20 per cent since the conflict began five months ago.

Trump says US "not involved" in conflict between Houthis and Saudis

The US President on Monday (local time) clarified Washington's stance on the ongoing fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, stating that the US is "not involved with that" right now, but left the door open for future intervention "if there's a problem."

Trump made these remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One and said Washington has been "dealing with Saudi Arabia" currently amid the ongoing negotiations regarding the civil nuclear deal between the two nations.

Oil extends decline amid optimism over US-Iran peace talks

Oil extended a steep drop after Trump said the US and Iran were engaged in talks to end the Middle East conflict. West Texas Intermediate fell below $82 a barrel after losing more than 7% on Monday. Brent sank by the most in more than three months to close near $88. Crude has been whipsawed this month, initially surging as hostilities between Washington and Tehran re-escalated and the war spread to the Red Sea, then slumping in recent days as tensions eased. Still, traders remain cautious as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has yet to normalize.