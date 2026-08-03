US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran talks to take place on Monday, says Trump as he refuses to set a deadline for a peace deal

US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on August 2 said that talks with Iran will take place on Monday (local time); however, he did not set a deadline for an agreement after previously saying he had called off an imminent attack, hoping to quickly reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities. Earlier, on August 1, Trump said on his social media platform that the Islamic Republic and other countries in the Middle East had sought time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat," but that Tehran must "rapidly make a DEAL."

Gulf leaders' input weighed heavily in calling off new strikes on Iran: Trump

The US President on August 2 announced that he would hold off on ordering American forces to carry out new strikes against Iran at the urging of Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that a plan was already in place for the US forces to carry out "the biggest attack since World War II" on Sunday, which was scrapped as he decided to give diplomacy more time to play out after hearing from Gulf allies, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as at the request of unnamed Iranian officials. He made these remarks on Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Addressing reporters, he said, "I said to the crown prince, 'What would you rather do? Would you rather us do this or not?'" and added, "They said we would much prefer a deal as opposed to an attack, because you don't know where these attacks lead."

Oil slumps nearly 5% on US-Iran talks optimism

Oil prices tumbled on Monday in early Asian trade after US President Donald Trump announced fresh talks with Iran to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The war, which began in late February when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, has caused oil prices to swing sharply as it effectively closed the waterway, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies. At around 2250 GMT on Sunday, the price of a barrel of Brent North Sea, the benchmark international oil contract for September delivery, was down 4.69 percent at $83.81.

Iranian media trolls Trump after he calls off strikes

Iranian media outlets have targeted Donald Trump with sharp criticism and mockery after he announced a temporary hold on potential military strikes against Iran. In a Truth Social post, he claimed the decision followed requests from regional allies. However, Iranian state media carried no reports confirming any request to pause military operations or indicating any shift in Tehran's stance regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, Iranian news agencies depicted the development as a retreat by Washington. The semi-official news agency Fars posted, while reporting on the development, "Trump the fool has run out of steam!"

Simultaneously, the semi-official news agency Mehr rejected claims that Tehran had sought to halt strikes, reporting that "Trump once again backed away from his hollow threats and presented his retreat to the world as a favor."