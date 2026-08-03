US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran says no negotiations with the US to take place on Monday after Trump's announcement

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday there were currently no negotiations with the United States, but there were talks with Oman over the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Trump says Iran talks scheduled for Monday
US President Donald Trump on August 2 said that talks with Iran will take place on Monday (local time); however, he did not set a deadline for an agreement after previously saying he had called off an imminent attack, hoping to quickly reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities. Earlier, on August 1, Trump said on his social media platform that the Islamic Republic and other countries in the Middle East had sought time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat," but that Tehran must "rapidly make a DEAL."
Gulf leaders' input weighed heavily in calling off new strikes on Iran: Trump
The US President on August 2 announced that he would hold off on ordering American forces to carry out new strikes against Iran at the urging of Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that a plan was already in place for the US forces to carry out "the biggest attack since World War II" on Sunday, which was scrapped as he decided to give diplomacy more time to play out after hearing from Gulf allies, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as at the request of unnamed Iranian officials. He made these remarks on Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Addressing reporters, he said, "I said to the crown prince, 'What would you rather do? Would you rather us do this or not?'" and added, "They said we would much prefer a deal as opposed to an attack, because you don't know where these attacks lead."
Oil slumps nearly 5% on US-Iran talks optimism
Oil prices tumbled on Monday in early Asian trade after US President Donald Trump announced fresh talks with Iran to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The war, which began in late February when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, has caused oil prices to swing sharply as it effectively closed the waterway, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies. At around 2250 GMT on Sunday, the price of a barrel of Brent North Sea, the benchmark international oil contract for September delivery, was down 4.69 percent at $83.81.
Iranian media trolls Trump after he calls off strikes
Iranian media outlets have targeted Donald Trump with sharp criticism and mockery after he announced a temporary hold on potential military strikes against Iran. In a Truth Social post, he claimed the decision followed requests from regional allies. However, Iranian state media carried no reports confirming any request to pause military operations or indicating any shift in Tehran's stance regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, Iranian news agencies depicted the development as a retreat by Washington. The semi-official news agency Fars posted, while reporting on the development, "Trump the fool has run out of steam!"
Simultaneously, the semi-official news agency Mehr rejected claims that Tehran had sought to halt strikes, reporting that "Trump once again backed away from his hollow threats and presented his retreat to the world as a favor."
Iran has denied holding any negotiations with the United States, saying its only talks on the Strait of Hormuz are with Oman. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran and Muscat are discussing a temporary shipping route to ensure safe maritime passage.
He added that there would be no significant change in the strait's status as long as what Iran calls the US "naval blockade" and continued military action against the country persists.
Israel's Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee voted 4-2 to extend the government's emergency military mobilisation order until September 30. The extension allows the Israeli military to call up up to 240,000 reservists. Similar extensions have been approved every few months since the Gaza war began in 2023.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) claimed they intercepted and shot down an MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a new advanced air defence system, according to IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News.
Iranian authorities said the drone was targeted while operating over the strategic waterway, though no independent confirmation of the incident has been provided.
Iran is not holding talks with the US and is instead negotiating with Oman on a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.
He stated that there would be no major change in the strait's status as long as the US continued what Tehran called its violations, adding that an agreement with Oman alone would not reopen the waterway. Baghaei also confirmed that Iran has no plans to exchange delegations with the US in the coming days.
The proposed route would feature a single corridor with separate entry and exit lanes for vessels.
Around 3–5 million barrels of crude oil per day are continuing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via the southern shipping lane near Oman despite sporadic Iranian drone attacks, according to CNN.
Maritime intelligence firm Marisks said commercial traffic remains active, indicating the waterway has not become a fully enforced exclusion zone. An empty tanker, Velos Amber, reportedly received an Iranian warning while entering the Persian Gulf on Sunday but continued its voyage.
Shipping through the Red Sea has also remained steady, with 34 vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait on Sunday despite Houthi threats to target Saudi- and Israeli-linked ships.
Iran’s acting Defence Minister Majid Ebnolreza held talks with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler on the Iran-US ceasefire, regional developments and bilateral defence cooperation.
Ebnolreza said Tehran agreed to the ceasefire at the request of friendly neighbouring countries to help restore regional stability but does not trust the US. He warned that Iran’s armed forces would respond proportionately to any ceasefire violation.
Iran has been discussing with Oman creating a new route through the Strait of Hormuz that would be one path with entry and exit lanes, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a televised press conference.
Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday there were currently no negotiations with the United States but there were talks with Oman over the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
"We are not currently negotiating with the United States. Our negotiations are with Oman to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.
Australian shares rose on Monday, led by banks, healthcare and gold stocks as US President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran and fresh hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz lifted sentiment.
The key Saudi export port of Yanbu in the Red Sea appeared to have its busiest day since Houthi threats upended shipping in the region, while more ships transited dark through the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint.
Iran executed two Iranian nationals on Monday after accusing them of sending sensitive military and security location coordinates to Israel during the Iran-war, the Fars news agency reported.
Representatives from Pakistan and Qatar are likely to join the US-Iran talks Donald Trump said would take place on Monday, Al Jazeera has reported. According to Al Jazeera, the talks are not going to be a face-to-face conversation between Americans and the Iranians. Pakistan and Qatar, both of which played key roles in previous negotiations, are going to be sending emissaries so that this can take place as soon as possible, the report said.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that an understanding between Iran and Oman on a new maritime traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz is merely a necessary step for organizing safe vessel passage and does not amount to the reopening of the strategic waterway.
Baghaei told IRIB News Network on Sunday that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the direct result of the United States’ violation of agreements and its ongoing harassing measures against Iran.
“The understanding with Oman regarding a new shipping lane is solely a prerequisite for regulating maritime traffic. It does not mean the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” Baghaei said.
“The strait remains closed because of American treaty-breaking, the naval blockade of Iran, and the series of disruptive actions Washington has carried out against the Islamic Republic.”
Crude prices retreated sharply on Monday, with domestic futures falling more than 6 per cent to ₹7,601 per barrel as signs of easing tensions in West Asia eroded the risk premium in global oil benchmarks.
Indian equity markets opened sharply higher on Monday with Sensex soaring over 700 points and Nifty crossing the 24,500 level on easing geopolitical concerns and softer crude oil prices.
Indian shares opened higher on Monday, outperforming broader Asia as Brent crude fell about 5% on rising hopes of peace in the Middle East.
The benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.69% to 24,552.95, while the BSE Sensex added 0.72% to 78,658.01 by 9:17 a.m. IST.
Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious-to-positive note on Monday, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, while GIFT Nifty indicated a mildly positive start around the 24,565 level, as per analysts.
Watch what Trump said while announcing his decision to halt strikes on Iran.
Indian shares were expected to open higher on Monday, outperforming broader Asia as Brent crude fell about 5% on rising hopes of peace in the Middle East.
Forecasters at accounting giant EY say that the UK economy is likely to shrink in 2027 if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened before the middle of next year, Al Jazeera reported.
“If the Strait of Hormuz reopens in the coming months, we expect the UK to avoid a more pronounced downturn, but an extended closure into 2027 would raise inflation and could push the economy into contraction next year,” said the firm’s UK chief economist, Peter Arnold.