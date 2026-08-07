US-Iran war news LIVE: Strait of Hormuz framework agreed with Oman, says Iranian official — ‘final decision must be…’

US-Iran war news LIVE: Under a proposed Iran-Oman arrangement, Tehran intends to block Israeli ships from using the Strait of Hormuz and seek compensation from countries it considers hostile for access to the strategic waterway.
Saudi says 11 injured, including a four-year-old, in Houthi attacks
Saudi military on Thursday said that more than 10 civilians, including a four-year-old, were left injured in the country following a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The attacks took place in the southern region of Najran near the Yemeni border and came hours after the Iran-backed rebel group claimed responsibility for another series of strikes in central and eastern Yemen that killed at least 30 government troops and wounded at least 50 others. The back-to-back attacks mark the latest major escalation since a truce in Yemen in April 2022 halted major fighting between Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, which backs the internationally recognized government.
Oil extends gains after Iran attacks ‘hostile targets’ in Hormuz
Oil prices extended gains on reports that Iran attacked “hostile targets” in the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran seeking to bar US ships from the critical waterway in a deal with Oman. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above $78 a barrel after surging almost three per cent in the previous session, while Brent settled around $82. The attacks on "hostile targets" took place on Thursday night (local time) after explosions were reported near Qeshm Island in Hormuz, Fars news agency reported. Crude has erased most of the declines from earlier in the week as optimism over a full resumption of the Strait of Hormuz evaporated.
Iranian President says 'people didn't feel the war at all'
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (local time) said coordinated governance, effective crisis management, and cooperation from neighbouring countries helped the Islamic Republic withstand the ongoing West Asia conflict, asserting that ordinary citizens "didn't feel the war" despite attacks on key infrastructure. In a televised address, he credited government agencies, provincial administrations, and cabinet coordination for maintaining normalcy during the conflict. He said, "The people didn't feel the war at all; they only realised something had happened when they were struck somewhere or saw the images on television. This situation was shaped thanks to our managers, governors, county governors, and the coordination of our ministers."
Trump says 'war's got to end pretty soon'
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) expressed confidence that the US-Iran conflict would end "pretty soon" and said that he believes Tehran "can't go much longer." He also voiced optimism over ongoing negotiations related to the Strait of Hormuz while reaffirming the commitment to prevent Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "When I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can't have a nuclear weapon; otherwise the whole world would get blown up. We're not gonna let that happen. Not only us, not only the Middle East, but the whole world would have been... It would have been catastrophic. We had no choice... We will see those days pretty soon again, based on everything I see, as soon as the war ends. And I think the war's got to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer."
On the war with Iran, US President Donald Trump said, “I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer.”
As per Al Jazeera, he mentioned that he is involved in negotiations with Tehran, adding, “I think we’re doing fine.”
Hassan Ghashghavi, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission, said that a framework of understanding with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz has been reached.
“The general framework of the understanding with Oman has been determined, and the final text and details will be announced soon,” Ghashghavi told Iran’s official IRNA news agency.
He added, “Of course, the final decision must be made at higher levels.”
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca on Friday, wedding Sunni Muslim U.S. allies alarmed at a regional conflagration that has rained missile fire onto Gulf oil exporters.
Iran and its allies have been firing on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, and blockading their energy shipments, since the U.S. and Israel attacked it on February 28 in a major escalation after years of regional tumult.
The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all, they said in a joint statement.
While the statement did not give specifics on the commitments or obligations each had accepted under the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", it said the pact was aimed at strengthening their collective security and promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.
"The pact includes a collective defence clause. It is purely defensive in nature, pledging mutual support only for defence," a Turkish official said. The agreement was not directed against any specific actor, was open to other regional countries, and did not abrogate or replace any existing bilateral or multilateral arrangements, the official added.
However, the three nations are particularly concerned by the increasingly aggressive military stances of both Israel and revolutionary Shi'ite Iran, as their longtime U.S. ally struggles to contain regional upheaval.
— Reuters
Oil prices edged lower on Friday as investors weighed signals that Gulf states and Iran were closing in on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary arrangement aimed at allowing for broader talks to bring the Iran war to a close.
Brent crude futures were down 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.92 a barrel at 1014 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.96.
Oil futures settled more than $3 a barrel higher on Thursday as Iran reviewed a bill to ban U.S. and Israeli vessels from the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally passed before the war began at the end of February.
Prices fell earlier in the week as a possible solution to the conflict looked more likely, and both benchmarks are on course for a weekly loss of about 9%.
— Reute
A Houthi drone strike on Yemen's Marib province killed three members of government forces Friday, a Yemeni military source said, as the rebels escalate strikes on the key oil-rich province a day after their deadliest attack in years.
The latest violence has raised the spectre of a return to war in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country, where a 2022 truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government had largely held before unravelling last month.
"Three killed and four wounded in a preliminary toll from the Houthi drone attack on the Harib area, in the south of Marib," the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The Houthis have launched "more than 10 missiles and seven suicide drones targeting military camps in Marib", he added.
— AFP
The war in Iran is driving up fuel import costs across Asia, with US allies Australia and New Zealand among the countries facing billions of dollars in additional expenses after oil prices surged following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as per Bloomberg.
Australia imported more than A$7 billion ($5 billion) worth of crude oil and refined fuels in June, according to data released Thursday. The figure pushed the total value of fuel imports over the four months since the war began to A$33 billion, more than 70% higher than during the same period in 2025.
However, the volume of imported crude oil, petrol, diesel and jet fuel increased by just 6% over the period, meaning Australian businesses and consumers are paying significantly more for roughly the same amount of fuel.
China’s crude oil imports recovered sharply in July from a near-decade low, as shipments through the Strait of Hormuz improved and refiners increased purchases from non-Middle Eastern suppliers, particularly Russia, as per Reuters.
China imported 35.73 million tonnes of crude via pipelines and sea routes last month, according to customs data released Friday. The figure was 22% higher than June, when imports fell to their lowest level since October 2016. However, July’s imports, equivalent to about 8.45 million barrels per day, remained well below the level recorded during the same month last year.
Crude shipments from the Persian Gulf had increased after the US and Iran reached an interim peace agreement in June. However, renewed hostilities have once again disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has also affected the Red Sea, putting pressure on exports from Saudi Arabia, one of China’s key oil suppliers. To make up for the shortfall, Chinese refiners have stepped up purchases of Russian crude.
The biggest oil producer in the United Arab Emirates spent $1.3 billion to expand its tanker fleet to benefit from surging crude exports after the country left OPEC and pushed more of its oil through the contested Strait of Hormuz.
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will sign a joint defence agreement on Friday, regional sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, at a time of regional turmoil with Gulf states coming under fire from Iran after it was attacked by the US and Israel.
Gold was on track for its biggest gain in more than six months as dip-buyers supported prices above a key technical level while looking past flare-ups in the Strait of Hormuz that risked adding to energy-led inflation.
Bullion rose as much as 0.7% to near $4,270 an ounce, erasing a moderate decline in the previous session, and is up more than 5% this week.
Palm oil harvests on Southeast Asia's islands of Borneo and Sumatra are being disrupted as rising prices of fuel and supply shortages force smallholders to cut back on fruit collection, threatening yields of the world's most widely used edible oil.
Haroun Nasser al-Din, a member of the political bureau and head of the Jerusalem Affairs Office of Hamas, has condemned the latest Israeli attacks against towns and camps in occupied Jerusalem, particularly the Qalandiya camp, for the second consecutive day.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid rising tensions in the Gulf and Red Sea, Al Jazeera reported. This development follows Pakistan's engagement in a Saudi-led naval coalition to secure the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.
China’s crude oil imports rebounded last month from a near-decade low, after flows through the Strait of Hormuz picked up and refiners boosted purchases from nations outside the Middle East including Russia.
Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dwindled to 33 vessels from Monday to Thursday this week, data showed, versus 50 in the week-ago period, as markets watched talks between Iran and Oman for signs of progress in reopening the key waterway.
Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday, dragged down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 235.36 points to 78,699.80 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 24.30 points to 24,608.25.
To reach a deal with Iran that reopens the economically vital Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump may need to do something out of character: compromise.
Any concession would be tough for the Republican president, who has insisted there is no truth to his sagging poll numbers, the sluggish economy and the US military’s dwindling stockpiles of key weapons following the Iran war he launched with Israel more than five months ago, AP reported.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis killed at least 58 government troops in missile and drone attacks Thursday, a military source said, after one of the deadliest days in the country's civil war in four years, AFP reported.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in West Asia with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call.
The Indian rupee is likely to open lower on Friday, with a jump in crude oil prices weighing on the currency while fuelling expectations that the US Federal Reserve could hike rates.