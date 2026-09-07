US-Iran war news LIVE: US military rejects Iran's claim that it struck an unmanned military ship in Hormuz

US-Iran war news LIVE: The US military on Sunday (local time) denied Tehran's claim that it targeted an unmanned US ship in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a ‘total lie.’

Iran says Hormuz to reopen when US stops attacking Tehran

Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, on Sunday (local time) said that the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway that has been effectively shut since the war began, will reopen if the US stops attacking and threatening Tehran. Rezaei made these remarks in an interview with IRIB and said the Islamic Republic's position on the strategic waterway was directly linked to Washington's military posture toward Tehran. Rezaei said, "Iran will commit to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open when the US neither threatens nor attacks Iran." He added that Tehran is planning for a new restricted maritime area outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, potentially extending restrictions into parts of the Persian Gulf.

Israel orders evacuation in south Lebanon ahead of strikes

The Israeli army on Monday ordered residents of Deir Zahrani in southern Lebanon to leave a specific zone ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah. The army said, "Hezbollah's terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it," and added that it was targeting a "Hezbollah terrorist facility." Hezbollah's Al-Manar television channel later reported Israeli airstrikes on Deir Zahrani.

Oil prices extend gains after US, Iran launch retaliatory strikes

Oil prices extended gains on Monday as tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran on vessels sailing in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas heightened concerns of a prolonged supply disruption from the Middle East. Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $96.80 a barrel by 2354 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.14 a barrel, up 66 cents, or 0.72 per cent. Last week, Brent rose 7.8 per cent, while WTI gained nearly 10 per cent after the US and Iran resumed attacks and caused a reduction in oil flows through the Hormuz Strait, where a fifth of the world's oil supply used to transit.

Iran launches tit-for-tat strikes on oil tankers

Tehran said it launched tit-for-tat strikes and attacked three oil tankers using an "unauthorised route" through the Strait of Hormuz, along with some US-linked ships, in response to American attacks on Iranian tankers over the weekend. While the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy did not reveal any details, it later said that a US naval drone and an American military unmanned surface vessel trying to enter the strait were also targeted. The IRGC announcement came after the US military said it struck three Iranian crude tankers, destroying one, in response to the IRGC targeting two US Navy warships with ballistic missiles.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to catch all the latest updates on the US-Iran war: