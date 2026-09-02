Iran war news LIVE: Iranian state media says Tehran targeted US forces at Bahrain air base as tensions escalate

Iran war news LIVE: As tensions escalate again between the United States and Iran, Tehran's army on Wednesday (local time) said it had targeted US forces at an air base in Washington-allied Bahrain, as the Islamic Republic launched strikes against American interests across the Middle East. State media reported, “The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, several hours ago, targeted radar installations and assembly points of US terrorist forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain through intensive attacks carried out by suicide drones.”
The development comes days after Washington attacked an island in Iran, renewing fears of a resumption of hostilities after a month of calm.
Gold prices at three-week low as Middle East tensions fan rate-hike fears
Gold prices declined on Wednesday to their lowest level in more than three weeks as the escalating Middle East conflict pushed oil prices higher and stoked inflation and rate-hike fears, while investors focused on upcoming US jobs data. Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $4,304.01 per ounce by 0017 GMT, its lowest level since 7 August. Prices were headed for a fourth straight session of losses and remained below the 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical level. On Tuesday, Washington launched a barrage of airstrikes against Tehran, prompting Iranian retaliation and marking the most serious escalation in weeks. Oil prices rose for a third straight session, while US Treasury yields advanced.
US completes military strikes, but Trump warns of more amid Tehran's retaliation
US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had concluded its latest round of attacks on Iranian military targets, including air defence installations, radar systems and maritime assets. Later that evening, US President Donald Trump said he would not force Tehran to come to the negotiating table. In a social media post, he wrote, "I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”
USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand after deployment in the Middle East
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in eastern Thailand early Wednesday after its gruelling deployment in the Middle East. The ship had been supporting the US war against Iran. Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted period at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown over the Lincoln’s lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies, including food and hygiene products.
Iran pushed ahead with strikes targeting American interests around the Middle East on Wednesday, vowing "severe" consequences to US attacks, including one that the Iranian Red Crescent said left four people dead at a wedding celebration.
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in eastern Thailand early Wednesday after its gruelling deployment in the Middle East. The ship had been supporting the US war against Iran. Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted period at sea of more than 250 days.
US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had concluded its latest round of attacks on Iranian military targets, including air defence installations, radar systems and maritime assets. Later that evening, US President Donald Trump said he would not force Tehran to come to the negotiating table. In a social media post, he wrote, "I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”
Gold prices declined on Wednesday to their lowest level in more than three weeks as the escalating Middle East conflict pushed oil prices higher and stoked inflation and rate-hike fears, while investors focused on upcoming US jobs data. Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $4,304.01 per ounce by 0017 GMT, its lowest level since 7 August.
As tensions escalate again between the United States and Iran, Tehran's army on Wednesday (local time) said it had targeted US forces at an air base in Washington-allied Bahrain, as the Islamic Republic launched strikes against American interests across the Middle East. State media reported, “The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, several hours ago, targeted radar installations and assembly points of US terrorist forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain through intensive attacks carried out by suicide drones.”
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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