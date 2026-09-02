Iran war news LIVE: Iranian state media says Tehran targeted US forces at Bahrain air base as tensions escalate

Iran war news LIVE: As tensions escalate again between the United States and Iran, Tehran's army on Wednesday (local time) said it had targeted US forces at an air base in Washington-allied Bahrain, as the Islamic Republic launched strikes against American interests across the Middle East. State media reported, “The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, several hours ago, targeted radar installations and assembly points of US terrorist forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain through intensive attacks carried out by suicide drones.”

The development comes days after Washington attacked an island in Iran, renewing fears of a resumption of hostilities after a month of calm.

Gold prices at three-week low as Middle East tensions fan rate-hike fears

Gold prices declined on Wednesday to their lowest level in more than three weeks as the escalating Middle East conflict pushed oil prices higher and stoked inflation and rate-hike fears, while investors focused on upcoming US jobs data. Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $4,304.01 per ounce by 0017 GMT, its lowest level since 7 August. Prices were headed for a fourth straight session of losses and remained below the 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical level. On Tuesday, Washington launched a barrage of airstrikes against Tehran, prompting Iranian retaliation and marking the most serious escalation in weeks. Oil prices rose for a third straight session, while US Treasury yields advanced.

US completes military strikes, but Trump warns of more amid Tehran's retaliation

US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had concluded its latest round of attacks on Iranian military targets, including air defence installations, radar systems and maritime assets. Later that evening, US President Donald Trump said he would not force Tehran to come to the negotiating table. In a social media post, he wrote, "I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”

USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand after deployment in the Middle East

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in eastern Thailand early Wednesday after its gruelling deployment in the Middle East. The ship had been supporting the US war against Iran. Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted period at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown over the Lincoln’s lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies, including food and hygiene products.