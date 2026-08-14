US-Iran war LIVE: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Washington to apply measures on Tehran that have never been seen

US-Iran war LIVE: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) said that Washington is going to apply measures that have "never been seen" on Iran. He made these remarks in an interview with Newsmax and said, "Watch this space for more announcements coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country." He added, "It will be a combination of economic isolation like the world has never seen before, and the continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that will keep anything from going in or out of the Iranian ports."

US could not verify Israel's warnings of Iran's assassination plots against Trump

Over the past year, the United States has received several warnings from Israel that Iran intended to assassinate US President Donald Trump, including before a secret Air Force One ruse in Turkey, that US intelligence officials could not independently verify, according to a current US official and two former officials, Reuters reported. The warnings, which were either passed to US intelligence agencies or, in some cases, were sent directly to senior White House officials, included possible assassination plots to either shoot the US President with a sniper or recruit someone to attack him with a knife at a public event. The tips began ahead of the 12-day war in June last year and intensified this year before Washington decided to attack Tehran in February.

Low oil prices are top US goal in Iran conflict: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday (local time) said that Washington's top priority in the Tehran war was keeping oil and gas prices low for Americans, while preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon ranked second. His remarks contrasted Trump's repeated framing of the war: that entering the conflict had the sole objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, even if that meant short-term economic sacrifices for Americans. Speaking to Fox News, he said, "I know that oil is down today and it's way down from the highs in the early days of the conflict," and added, "That's goal number one -- keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country." He further said, "And then obviously goal number two is to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."

US can maintain naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely': Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that Washington can continue with its naval blockade of Iranian ports "indefinitely" and for as long as needed, as reported by Al Jazeera. Hegseth made these remarks while addressing reporters in Panama City and said, "Indefinitely, the United States Navy can maintain a blockade like that because we'll rotate ships in and out, as we have, and we'll continue to." His remarks come a day after Trump claimed that the US is exercising "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, and that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit.