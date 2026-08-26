Iran war news LIVE: Iran's Ghalibaf targets US Treasury Secretary Bessent over 'Economic D-Day' sanctions

Iran war news LIVE: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator, has slammed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over his "Economic D-Day" sanctions. In a post on X on Tuesday (local time), Ghalibaf singled out Bessent and wrote, "Him: 'Economic D-Day.' Also him, five seconds later: '[lol] why would I want to blow up the global financial system?' Sir, this ain't Normandy, this is improv night, and you forgot your own script." Separately, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also targeted US President Donald Trump's administration over the economic sanctions, warning that Washington's pressure extends beyond Tehran.

Chinese President signals defiance as US threatens sanctions for countries supporting Iran

Chinese President Xi Jinping's government is sending a message of defiance to the Trump administration over Beijing's economic ties with Tehran. Hours after the US sanctioned dozens of Chinese entities and threatened to target an unspecified "major financial institution" for its dealings with Tehran, Beijing responded by saying its relationship with Iran "should not be disrupted or undermined." China will take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its interests, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned. According to reports, China has helped Iran by providing it with an economic lifeline as its biggest oil buyer, with Xi appearing in no rush to help Trump end a conflict that's pulling the country's resources away from Asia.

US oil prices extend losses

US oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses, on hopes that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen after Iran said it had resumed talks with neighbouring Oman on managing the strategic waterway. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.37, or 1.7 per cent, to $80.99 as of 2240 GMT. The contract lost 3.1 per cent on Tuesday, settling at its lowest level since August 13. Iran said it had restarted talks with Oman to manage the Strait as it faces heightened economic pressure from Trump. Tehran and Muscat have been engaged in on-and-off talks for weeks about controlling traffic through the waterway, which handled one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war began in February.

US starts returning staff to Middle East missions after Iran war evacuations

President Donald Trump's administration is starting to send personnel back to some diplomatic missions in the Middle East that were evacuated or downsized amid tensions with Iran, Reuters reported. The posts in Lebanon, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Baghdad, Iraq, are among those where staff will return, with family members also being allowed to return to the post in Riyadh.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest news on the Iran-US war.