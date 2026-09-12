US-Iran war news LIVE: Drones launched from Iraq hit oil pipeline, says Saudi Arabia as tensions in Middle East soar

US-Iran war news LIVE: As tensions in the Middle East soar, Saudi Arabia on Friday (local time) said drones from Iraq hit the East-West pipeline, leading to its closure. Riyadh has used this pipeline since the start of the war in the Middle East, which links Abqaiq, near the Gulf, to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, to bypass Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Condemning the attack, the Saudi foreign ministry said, "the targeting of the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions by several drones coming from Iraq, which caused human injuries and damage".The ministry added, "At the request of the Iraqi prime minister... (Riyadh) has chosen not to respond at this stage and to support the efforts of the Iraqi government ... to prevent attacks launched from Iraq against the Kingdom and neighbouring countries."

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome scheduled for next week postponed: Report

Axios reported Friday that the talks between Israel and Lebanon, scheduled to take place in Rome next week, have been postponed and will occur instead in October. Citing a source, the report added that Jewish holidays, a Paris conference, and UN General Assembly preparations meant participants could not convene in Rome.

Pentagon's top weapons buyer says Congress must act on munitions

Michael Duffey, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, on Friday (local time), said that lawmakers must “step up and deliver” on US President Donald Trump administration's $1.5 trillion funding request if the military is to replenish its stockpiles of key air defense interceptors and deep-strike weapons that have seen heavy use in the Iran war. Duffey said, "We have the contracts in place; we have the acquisition reform in place," and added, "We need that funding to deliver for the warfighter.”

Iranian President lashes out at US, Israel, says Tehran stood against them

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday slammed the United States and Israel over the war that they started in February this year and accused them of trying to bully Iran. He said Iran will never surrender and will push back. Pezeshkian, who arrived in India on Friday to attend the BRICS Summit, addressed Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and business leaders, and said that Tehran has been able to "successfully stand against Israel and the United States at the same time".

According to a translation of his speech, Pezeshkian said, "They want to bully us, and we do not want to be bullied. We never kneel down before them. If they push us, we push back. They claim that they are advocates of human rights. In truth, they are the devils who are the true terrorists, because they killed 168 schoolchildren in one instant, thanks to their modern technologies. You call us terrorists? What about you, who kill human beings, bomb scientists, and attack schools and hospitals?”

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the US-Iran war: