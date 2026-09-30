US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: IRGC urges Americans to take to streets against Trump, cites failure in Middle East war

US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guard urged Americans in a message ahead of US midterm elections to take to the streets and rally against Donald Trump, claiming the US president's war in the Middle East has failed.

Qatari mediators push US and Iran for a peace deal

Qatar on Tuesday expressed hopes that shuttle diplomacy between Iran and the US can help in a breakthrough, despite US President Donald Trump's denial of reports that he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear program. Speaking to reporters, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said, "We are exchanging messages between the parties, and we're working towards establishing a common ground in order to get into a deal that would save all of us from the repercussions of the conflict." His remarks came as Washington and Tehran have once again failed to find an off-ramp from their war, which is now in its eighth month. While negotiations seemed to intensify on the sidelines of last week's UN General Assembly meeting in New York, they have so far not yielded any agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Middle East crude oil flows touch 98% of pre-war level: JPMorgan

Crude oil flows from the Middle East are almost back to pre-war levels despite continued risks to shipping, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. In a 29 September note, analysts said, "The Middle East’s oil export arteries are flowing again," and added, "That’s 'a remarkable recovery for a region still at war,' although it’s been uneven." According to the company, shipments of crude oil have rebounded to 17.5 million barrels a day, or 98% of pre-war levels, while flows of products such as diesel and gasoline were at 3 million barrels a day, or 58 per cent.

Oil holds decline as Middle East exports seen near pre-war level

Oil steadied after its biggest drop in more than a week on signs that Middle East supply has risen to near pre-war levels after Saudi Arabia resumed flows through a pipeline that avoids the Strait of Hormuz. Brent for November traded near $103 a barrel after dropping 2.6 per cent in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate was around $89.

UK police find no explosives but questions remain after arrests near a US-run military base

A surprise decision by the UK's counterterrorism police to release five suspects on bail during an investigation into a suspected bomb plot at a US-operated air force base in England has deepened questions and uncertainty about the incident. Police confirmed Tuesday that no explosives were found in three vans linked to the suspects, and said the decision to grant bail was grounded in “experience and strategy." US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday he was surprised that the five young British men who were arrested Sunday on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offenses near the RAF Fairford base were freed a day later.

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