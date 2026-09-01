US-Iran war news LIVE: UAE says it intercepted Iranian drone over territorial waters as US strikes Iran

US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) threatened to hit Iran "hard" after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time after weeks of calm, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowing to keep a pressure campaign aimed at hobbling Tehran's economy. The conflict, which is now in its sixth month, escalated once again on 30 August after the United States carried out strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, with the Islamic Republic retaliating quickly by targeting US military targets in the Middle East. Speaking to a Fox News reporter, Trump said, "We're going to hit them hard," and added, "There will be a response."
Oil prices gain as renewed US-Iran fighting revives Strait of Hormuz risks
Oil prices pushed higher on Monday after witnessing their biggest gain in three weeks in the previous session, as fresh hostilities between the US and Iran raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate traded above $86 after advancing 2.8 per cent in the previous session, while Brent settled near $90 on Monday. Crude eked out a marginal increase in August after a volatile month, with prices buffeted by stop-start efforts to end the war, including pledges by the US to cripple Iran's economy. The US President dismissed concerns that the conflict was draining American firepower, characterising it as a “little war.”
As Middle East fighting flares up, gold holds decline
Gold prices steadied after a two-day drop as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for the first time in a month, raising the odds of rising energy costs pushing up inflation and pressuring the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates. Bullion was trading around $4,445 an ounce after falling more than 3.5 per cent over the previous two sessions. American forces hit an island in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Islamic Republic responded by launching attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
Tanker hit by three 'unknown projectiles' in Hormuz: UKMTO
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the British maritime agency, on Monday (local time) said that a tanker was struck by '3 unknown projectiles' in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred after a fresh flare-up in the US-Iran war. In a post on X, the maritime agency said, "A tanker has reported being struck by 3 unknown projectiles whilst completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz." It added that the incident occurred 17 nautical miles (31 kilometres) east of Khasab, Oman. No casualties or environmental impact had been reported.
Pakistan said six to seven Muslim-majority countries are interested in joining the Mecca Defense Agreement, as top diplomats from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey meet in Istanbul on Monday to discuss security and military cooperation.
The United Arab Emirates said that it intercepted an Iranian drone over its waters Monday, an attack that comes after the United States and Iran exchanged fire over the weekend for the first time in a month.
UKMTO, the British maritime agency, on Monday (local time) said that a tanker was struck by '3 unknown projectiles' in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred after a fresh flare-up in the US-Iran war. In a post on X, the maritime agency said, “A tanker has reported being struck by 3 unknown projectiles whilst completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.”
Gold prices steadied after a two-day drop as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for the first time in a month, raising the odds of rising energy costs pushing up inflation and pressuring the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates. Bullion was trading around $4,445 an ounce after falling more than 3.5 per cent over the previous two sessions.
Oil prices pushed higher on Monday after witnessing their biggest gain in three weeks in the previous session, as fresh hostilities between the US and Iran raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate traded above $86 after advancing 2.8 per cent in the previous session, while Brent settled near $90 on Monday.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) threatened to hit Iran "hard" after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time after weeks of calm, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowing to keep a pressure campaign aimed at hobbling Tehran's economy.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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