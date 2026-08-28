US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: Qatar PM meets Iranian officials; Tehran prepares conditions to open Strait of Hormuz

Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Thursday as Doha. They discussed "regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conductive environment for dialogue."

The Qatar-Iran discussions come amid a broader diplomatic push over the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Thursday, Al Thani and Iranian minister Araghchi discussed a proposed framework involving a temporary joint navigational corridor through the strait and possible cooperation to clear mines from the waterway. Qatar has also stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

Tehran prepares list of conditions to open Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran is preparing a list of conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz in response to a request by mediators, Reuters news agency reports, citing an interview on Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar TV.

The conditions may include ending the war in the region, lifting US sanctions on Iranian ports, economic relief, and compensation. Rezaei added that Iran has agreed to a transit corridor with Oman, with part of it lying in Omani waters and some in Iranian waters, saying that ships would transit through a designated central channel in the strait if the US meets Tehran’s conditions.

No sign of talks with US

Washington has said there are currently no negotiations between the United States and Iran. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Thursday, "No negotiations are happening right now, and this will continue until the president feels that maybe they come to the table in a meaningful way. We have not seen that yet."

US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday, “Iran Is a Failing Nation!” and said Tehran was “begging to make a deal” with Washington. “I don’t want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal,” Trump wrote.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the US-Iran war news.