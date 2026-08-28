US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: Qatar PM meets Iranian officials; Tehran prepares conditions to open Strait of Hormuz

Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Thursday as Doha. They discussed "regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conductive environment for dialogue."
The Qatar-Iran discussions come amid a broader diplomatic push over the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Thursday, Al Thani and Iranian minister Araghchi discussed a proposed framework involving a temporary joint navigational corridor through the strait and possible cooperation to clear mines from the waterway. Qatar has also stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.
Tehran prepares list of conditions to open Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran is preparing a list of conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz in response to a request by mediators, Reuters news agency reports, citing an interview on Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar TV.
The conditions may include ending the war in the region, lifting US sanctions on Iranian ports, economic relief, and compensation. Rezaei added that Iran has agreed to a transit corridor with Oman, with part of it lying in Omani waters and some in Iranian waters, saying that ships would transit through a designated central channel in the strait if the US meets Tehran’s conditions.
No sign of talks with US
Washington has said there are currently no negotiations between the United States and Iran. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Thursday, "No negotiations are happening right now, and this will continue until the president feels that maybe they come to the table in a meaningful way. We have not seen that yet."
US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday, “Iran Is a Failing Nation!” and said Tehran was “begging to make a deal” with Washington. “I don’t want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal,” Trump wrote.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the US-Iran war news.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned Thursday that Tehran would retaliate against US economic interests if the maritime blockade against Iran remained in place.
“If the blockade continues, we will target US economic interests 100 percent, with intensity and force,” Rezaei said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar television.
Rezaei said Iran had “broken the maritime blockade” during the ceasefire and exported between 70 million and 80 million barrels of oil, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
He added that Iranian oil sales had returned to pre-sanctions levels and said Tehran had opened new export routes that were gradually expanding.
Thursday was another busy day of diplomacy in Iran. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani visited Tehran to meet Iranian officials to discuss de-escalation and regional stability.
Later, we heard Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, say that Iran and Oman have basically agreed on the outline of a temporary shipping corridor that would pass through the Strait of Hormuz, partly through Omani waters and partly through Iranian waters.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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