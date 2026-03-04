Trump admin announces service to bring US citizens back home from Middle East: Here's how to register, helpline numbers

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that 9,000 Americans had returned home safely from the Middle East since the launch of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, which plunged the region into war.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that the US Department of State was assisting Americans in the Middle East seeking to return home.

"The Department will identify where you are, and provide travel options to you," Trump said.

"We are already chartering flights, free of charge, and booking commercial options, which we expect will become increasingly available as time goes on," Trump added.

How to register? The US state department has listed the steps to be taken to register with it for travel assistance.

American citizens in the Middle East are urged to head to step.state.gov or mytravel.state.gov/s/step and sign up under the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which is a "free service to allow US citizens and nationals to enroll their trip abroad so the Department of State can accurately and quickly contact them in case of emergency."

To that end, US citizens can make accounts or continue as a guest to register themselves.

Those who enroll will receive about health, weather, safety, and security for the region, and can plan ahead using information from local US diplomatic missions.

Registering will also help the US diplomatic missions contact American citizens with emergency-related updates.

According to the US state department website, registering for STEP should take roughly 20 minutes.

Emergency helpline numbers for American citizens The US state department also urged affected American citizens to reach out to its 24x7 State Department Task Force at + 1-202-501-444 for emergency assistance for those based overseas.

Those from the US and Canada can also call +1-888-407-4747 for assistance.

Travel.gov for latest updates Secretary of State Marco Rubio, separately, also urged US citizens in the Middle East to follow the travel.gov social media handle, describing the safety and security of Americans as its “number one priority”.

For the latest updates, Americans can also visit travel.state.gov/destination, and enroll to receive alerts directly.

Current alert levels for Middle East nations The US state department's latest travel advisory for Americans in the Middle East are as follows:

Level 4 — Do Not Travel: Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen

Level 3 — Reconsider Travel: Bahrain, Israel (West Bank: Level 3; Gaza: Level 4), Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution: Egypt

