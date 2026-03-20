US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Trump and Netanyahu split on gas field attack, US Prez says ‘I told him, don't do that…’

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: A clear divergence has emerged between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s strike on a key Iranian gas field, marking their most significant disagreement since the 20-day conflict with Iran began, as reported by AP.

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Brent crude oil surged nearly six per cent, reaching $119 per barrel before retreating to about $109. Meanwhile, gold and silver prices dropped by more than six per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, as concerns over rising inflation reduced expectations of interest rate cuts in the near future. Israel’s attack on the South Pars gas field triggered Iranian retaliation against energy facilities across the Middle East, pushing already high global energy prices even higher. Netanyahu said Israel and the United States were “winning” the war against Iran, claiming the country was “decimated” and had lost key military capabilities, as reported by AFP. “We are winning and Iran is being decimated,” he said. Netanyahu also asserted, “Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles,” adding that Israel was targeting “the industries that make it possible to build missiles.” Qatar's energy minister said attacks on the country's energy installations would slash its export capacity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 17 per cent, and take three to five years to repair, AFP reported. U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel not to carry out further attacks on Iran’s natural gas infrastructure, as retaliatory strikes on energy facilities drove global prices sharply higher and intensified the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. But, Trump said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to repeat the attack on energy infrastructure. "I told him, 'Don't do that', and he won't do that," he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, AFP reported.

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