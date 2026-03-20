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US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Trump and Netanyahu split on gas field attack, US Prez says ‘I told him, don't do that…’

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: The war, which began on February 28 after negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program collapsed, has resulted in thousands of deaths, expanded into neighbouring countries, and disrupted the global economy.

Mausam Jha
Updated20 Mar 2026, 06:10:20 AM IST
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US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Israel said it would hold off on further strikes against a major Iranian gas field after Iran escalated its attacks on oil and gas facilities across the Gulf, intensifying a conflict that has rattled global energy markets and the wider economy. FILE PHOTO. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Israel said it would hold off on further strikes against a major Iranian gas field after Iran escalated its attacks on oil and gas facilities across the Gulf, intensifying a conflict that has rattled global energy markets and the wider economy. FILE PHOTO. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: A clear divergence has emerged between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s strike on a key Iranian gas field, marking their most significant disagreement since the 20-day conflict with Iran began, as reported by AP.

What happened in the last few hours? Top Updates

  1. Brent crude oil surged nearly six per cent, reaching $119 per barrel before retreating to about $109. Meanwhile, gold and silver prices dropped by more than six per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, as concerns over rising inflation reduced expectations of interest rate cuts in the near future.
  2. Israel’s attack on the South Pars gas field triggered Iranian retaliation against energy facilities across the Middle East, pushing already high global energy prices even higher. Netanyahu said Israel and the United States were “winning” the war against Iran, claiming the country was “decimated” and had lost key military capabilities, as reported by AFP. “We are winning and Iran is being decimated,” he said. Netanyahu also asserted, “Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles,” adding that Israel was targeting “the industries that make it possible to build missiles.”
  3. Qatar's energy minister said attacks on the country's energy installations would slash its export capacity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 17 per cent, and take three to five years to repair, AFP reported.
  4. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington might "unsanction" Iranian oil that is already being shipped to ease oil prices.In comments to Fox Business, Bessent also said the US government could release more oil from its strategic reserves, AFP reported.
  5. U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel not to carry out further attacks on Iran’s natural gas infrastructure, as retaliatory strikes on energy facilities drove global prices sharply higher and intensified the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. But, Trump said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to repeat the attack on energy infrastructure. "I told him, 'Don't do that', and he won't do that," he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, AFP reported.

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20 Mar 2026, 06:09:54 AM IST

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says US govt may unsanction Iranian oil

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington might "unsanction" Iranian oil that is already being shipped to ease oil prices.

In comments to Fox Business, Bessent also said the US government could release more oil from its strategic reserves. (AFP)

20 Mar 2026, 06:08:42 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: Germany weighs energy windfall tax

Germany is considering the introduction of a windfall tax on hefty energy-sector profits after oil prices surged due to the Middle East war, a finance ministry source told AFP.

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is mulling the introduction of a special tax "to skim off excessive crisis profits" earned from high energy prices, the ministry source told AFP.

20 Mar 2026, 06:08:05 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: ECB cuts 2026 growth forecast

The European Central Bank cut its growth forecast and raised inflation forecasts for this year as it warned of the energy price shock from the Mideast war.

ECB staff now see eurozone GDP growth reduced to 0.9 percent in 2026, and raised inflation projections to 2.6 percent for the year. (AFP)

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20 Mar 2026, 06:06:32 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: UN urges safe shipping ‘corridor’

The UN's maritime body called for the creation of a safe shipping "corridor" in the Gulf to evacuate stranded vessels and seafarers, after an emergency meeting that also condemned Iran.

Following two days of urgent talks in London, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said the "safe maritime corridor" should be established as "a provisional and urgent measure". (AFP)

20 Mar 2026, 05:59:25 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: Top five updates

  1. The United States said it had approved $16 billion in arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, which have been hit hard as a result of the war.
  2. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun renewed his call for a truce and the opening of negotiations with Israel to stop the war between it and Hezbollah, as he received France's foreign minister.
  3. Netanyahu said Israel acted on its own when it struck an Iranian gas field, which sparked a retaliatory strike by Tehran on Qatar's main gas hub. "Israel acted alone against the Asaluyeh gas compound... President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks and we're holding out."
  4. Netanyahu said "we are winning and Iran is being decimated," adding that it was no longer able to enrich uranium or to build ballistic missiles.
  5. Qatar's energy minister said attacks on the country's energy installations would slash its export capacity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 17 percent, and take three to five years to repair. (With AFP inputs)

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20 Mar 2026, 05:53:25 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: No US ground troops to Iran

As reported by AFP, US President Donald Trump said he was not sending US ground troops to Iran, telling reporters: "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops."

20 Mar 2026, 05:52:35 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: Iran's Kharg Island — strategic importance

Often referred to as the “orphan pearl” of the Persian Gulf by Iranian writer Jalal Al-e Ahmad, the small coral island has served various roles through history, including a trading hub, place of exile, religious site and strategic military location.

Kharg Island lies about 16 miles (26 km) off Iran’s coast and roughly 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. The surrounding deep waters allow large oil tankers, too big to reach the mainland’s shallow coastal areas, to dock and load crude, Reuters reported.

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20 Mar 2026, 05:49:51 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: Netanyahu says attempts to close Strait of Hormuz ‘won’t work'

Netanyahu said attempts to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz would fail. "The death cult in Iran is trying to blackmail the world by closing a key international maritime route, the Strait of Hormuz. It won't work," he said, as reported by AFP.

20 Mar 2026, 05:36:24 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: How the Iran war and surging oil prices are affecting consumers at the gas pump — and beyond

As the war in Iran ratchets up, the price of crude oil has been swinging sharply. Consumers are already feeling the effects of the war and its destabilizing effect on worldwide energy production.

Gasoline prices are climbing, and many people will find some of the most immediate economic pain at the pump. (AP)

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20 Mar 2026, 05:33:46 AM IST

Iran-US war news LIVE: Trump and Netanyahu split on gas field attack, raise questions about whether they’re in sync on war

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s diverging language on Israel’s decision to attack a critical Iranian gas field marks the most notable difference of opinion between the two leaders since the start of the 20-day war against Iran, as reported by AP.

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