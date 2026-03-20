US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Trump and Netanyahu split on gas field attack, US Prez says ‘I told him, don't do that…’

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: A clear divergence has emerged between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s strike on a key Iranian gas field, marking their most significant disagreement since the 20-day conflict with Iran began, as reported by AP.
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington might "unsanction" Iranian oil that is already being shipped to ease oil prices.
In comments to Fox Business, Bessent also said the US government could release more oil from its strategic reserves. (AFP)
Germany is considering the introduction of a windfall tax on hefty energy-sector profits after oil prices surged due to the Middle East war, a finance ministry source told AFP.
Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is mulling the introduction of a special tax "to skim off excessive crisis profits" earned from high energy prices, the ministry source told AFP.
The European Central Bank cut its growth forecast and raised inflation forecasts for this year as it warned of the energy price shock from the Mideast war.
ECB staff now see eurozone GDP growth reduced to 0.9 percent in 2026, and raised inflation projections to 2.6 percent for the year. (AFP)
The UN's maritime body called for the creation of a safe shipping "corridor" in the Gulf to evacuate stranded vessels and seafarers, after an emergency meeting that also condemned Iran.
Following two days of urgent talks in London, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said the "safe maritime corridor" should be established as "a provisional and urgent measure". (AFP)
As reported by AFP, US President Donald Trump said he was not sending US ground troops to Iran, telling reporters: "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops."
Often referred to as the “orphan pearl” of the Persian Gulf by Iranian writer Jalal Al-e Ahmad, the small coral island has served various roles through history, including a trading hub, place of exile, religious site and strategic military location.
Kharg Island lies about 16 miles (26 km) off Iran’s coast and roughly 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. The surrounding deep waters allow large oil tankers, too big to reach the mainland’s shallow coastal areas, to dock and load crude, Reuters reported.
Netanyahu said attempts to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz would fail. "The death cult in Iran is trying to blackmail the world by closing a key international maritime route, the Strait of Hormuz. It won't work," he said, as reported by AFP.
As the war in Iran ratchets up, the price of crude oil has been swinging sharply. Consumers are already feeling the effects of the war and its destabilizing effect on worldwide energy production.
Gasoline prices are climbing, and many people will find some of the most immediate economic pain at the pump. (AP)
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s diverging language on Israel’s decision to attack a critical Iranian gas field marks the most notable difference of opinion between the two leaders since the start of the 20-day war against Iran, as reported by AP.